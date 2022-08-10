Read full article on original website
Baptist Health PACE program unveils new adult day health center
Baptist Health’s PACE program has created a new resource for central Arkansas seniors with the unveiling of their new Adult Day Health Center.
Questions arise after developer claims of multi-million dollar property to be built in North Little Rock
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The City of North Little Rock has built up momentum for economic growth and is currently working to attract new businesses as the area expands— but one recent announcement left city officials perplexed. According to their website, Altis Capital plans to build what...
Food and Nutrition Services Transition Planned for August 22
On August 22, the Arkansas market will be the first of the Southeast Division to transition Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) programs previously provided by Sodexo, to the CommonSpirit Health-(CSH) insourced model where the management team, clinical dietitians, and hourly staff are CommonSpirit Health employees. The transition will have three phases:
Big Country Chateau electricity no longer set to be turned off
A spokesperson for Entergy Arkansas said the electricity will not be shut off at Big Country Chateau apartments, and the complex is now up to date on its bills.
UAMS researchers discover link between COVID-19 and heart failure
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Every researcher dreams of making that one big discovery— for Dr. Husam Salah at UAMS, that discovery came quickly. "I finished training in internal medicine residency just this June," Dr. Salah said. The Chief Resident in the Department of Medicine is part of a...
Baptist Health opens new health center for elderly in NLR
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new health center in North Little Rock will provide care for more elderly people. Baptist Health officials gathered on Friday morning for a ribbon cutting to show off the brand new PACE Adult Day Health Center. Seniors will be able to see therapists,...
AR teachers say they’re ‘disheartened’ pay raises were not part of special session
Teachers in Little Rock say they’re disheartened pay raises were not discussed in this week’s special session.
Arkansas pediatrician gives tips on keeping kids healthy this school year
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As kids get ready to head back to the classroom, doctors wanted to remind parents how to keep their children in the classroom and out of the doctor's office. It's been a busy time of year for doctors at All For Kids Pediatric Clinic with...
Arkansas awarded $24.6M to modernize transportation
On August 11, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $24.6 million to Arkansas from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program.
Little Rock and North Little Rock to start big improvement projects
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The election results have come in and now two cities in central Arkansas have the green light to move forward with big improvement projects. Little Rock and North Little Rock will use millions of dollars in tax money in a few ways. The fire department...
The CALL in Arkansas County to hold an information meeting and a support meeting in Stuttgart next week
The CALL in Arkansas County is hosting an information meeting and a support meeting on Monday, Aug. 15, at Park Avenue Baptist Church at 1901 S. Park Ave. in Stuttgart. Arkansas County CALL Coordinator Carolyn Knowlton said both meetings will begin at 6 p.m. The CALL is a statewide organization...
FOX Food Spotlight: Certified Pies
Certified Pies stopped by Good Day Arkansas to showcase the pizza and other food it has to offer.
Big Country Chateau violations to be addressed Thursday; tenants say they’re seeing improvements
Controversy over the living conditions at the Big Country Chateau continues, and the clock is ticking for the apartment owners to fix hundreds of violations.
Crumbl Cookies opens in Little Rock
Little Rock is a whole lot sweeter after the locally owned and operated Crumbl Cookies opened its doors Friday morning.
Gas hits $2.38 a gallon in North Little Rock
Dozens of Arkansans lined up along I-430 on Tuesday afternoon to buy gas at $2.38 a gallon at Mobile Zone Mart in North Little Rock. Ryan Norris, state director of Americans for Prosperity-Arkansas (AFP-AR), said their organization has been hosting the True Cost of Washington Tour across the nation and decided to bring it to Arkansas.
'Conway Connect': City of Conway awarded $24.647 million for greenway trail infrastructure
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Wednesday, The City of Conway was awarded $24.6 million from the United States Department of Transportation to construct the Connect Conway greenway trail. According to city officials, the money comes from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) discretionary grant program. Organizers...
What’s up With Mysterious Underground Tunnels in Arkansas Town?
Hot Springs, National Park Arkansas is one of the most visited towns in the state. Not only do people go there for the thermal baths, horse racing, bathhouse row, and the surrounding mountains and lakes some come searching for the mysterious underground tunnels. The Tunnels. If you've ever walked downtown...
What’s happening this weekend in central Arkansas?
This weekend in central Arkansas is shaping up to be incredibly busy, especially for fans of live music, animals or bookworms.
160 miles of yard sales taking place along Arkansas Highway 64
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The 23rd Bargains Galore on 64 is taking place this week along Arkansas Highway 64. From Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 160 miles of yard sales, antiques and collectibles will be along Highway 64. The sales will take place in Fort Smith past Conway and on to Beebe.
Conway apartment resident raises concerns, says she was living in unsafe conditions
People living at a Conway apartment complex say they’re being unfairly treated, living in conditions they say are borderline dangerous.
