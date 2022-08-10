Read full article on original website
Twin Falls Driver Gets Stuck And Has To Drag Car Out Of A Canal
Wednesday morning at the Townsquare Media radio station in Twin Falls, a man drove through the area and got his car stuck in a canal. He essentially made his car a teeter-totter and thankfully no one was hurt. Before we continue, I want to say this gentleman who got stuck...
12 Businesses That Made Growing Up in Twin Falls Idaho Awesome
Occasionally, my wife and I will leave for vacation and become enamored with some new place that might be a little bigger, or it might have a little more water, or the weather might seem a little less erratic. And sometimes, for a split second, we might think of what it might be like to live elsewhere. But every single time we might be tempted if only for a second, we remind ourselves how much we miss home. There's no place I'd rather be than in Twin Falls.
Old Mining Site North Of Twin Falls An Epic Off-Road Adventure
Idaho all-terrain-vehicle owners have probably spent the better part of the summer blazing through trails surrounded by beautiful backcountry with friends and family. For Magic Valley enthusiasts, there are miles and miles of trails to tear up two-and-a-half hours north of Twin Falls that also offer quite the history lesson in 1800s Gem State mining, and access to the site is open to the public.
Twin Falls Yearly Lights And Laser Show Returning With A Twist
For the 5th year the Lights and Lasers Show is returning, but this year, some things are a little different. We are super excited about the changes. The event is a ton of fun each year. Lights And Lasers 2022 Remix. Lights and Lasers have been part of the Twin...
Twin Falls Trains Raise My Wrath
Of course, I’m a curmudgeon. You get the prestigious title when your hair turns white, you reach 60 and you go to bed before sunset. I complain a lot about young people and tell them how easy they have it compared to my generation when we had only landline telephones, three TV channels and music was on AM radio. I don’t have patience for grocery store clerks who stop scanning items while they gossip with the person ahead of me at the checkout. I don’t care if you approve of me because I have disdain for you!
Small Town South of Twin Falls Proves You Don’t Need Cops For Peace
There’s a small town in between Las Vegas and Twin Falls that is doing something brilliant to help fight crime and it actually involves them not doing anything at all. How can police fight crime without fighting it? In the little city of McGill, Nevada I witnessed to endeavor first-hand over the weekend. As you drive through the town, not far from Ely, the speed limit drops quickly from 70 to 25. I can’t imagine how many cars travel through this town as it is on the main path to Las Vegas. I don’t suppose most motorists are too excited to slow down so much on their long drives so many probably don’t.
Largest House for Sale in Twin Falls has Everything You’d Want in a Home
The largest house for sale in Twin Falls right now has everything you could want in a home. The proof is in the pictures and you’re going to love what you see. This monster house is for sale in Twin Falls and has a grand total of 5,670 square feet of living space. That size makes it almost 1,000 square feet larger than the most expensive house for sale in Twin Falls and the price tag is $1.3 million lower. Think about all the things you wish you had in your house or if you were building a place. A great price is probably a pretty big factor in deciding what you’d actually add to your home and this place already has a great price tag. It also has a pool, theater, hot tub, large lawn, pergola, covered outdoor BBQ, and more bathroom counter space than most home kitchens.
Call Twin Falls Police ASAP If You See Cash On Your Windshield
Thieves are always looking for new ways to facilitate their criminal endeavors. Reports of people finding cash on their windshields just prior to being victimized have surfaced in the United States. A good rule of thumb for this story is if you ever find what looks like cash stuck between...
Warning Signs Won’t Save Lives at Pillar Falls in Twin Falls
In case you didn’t know, you can drown in water. You can especially drown in deep water. You could put yourself in peril of drowning in rapid currents. Most of us know these things because we possess what used to be called common sense. Falling off a bridge is...
Shop Local in Southern Idaho in August and Win Epic Prizes
Local businesses in Southern Idaho are the heartbeat of our communities. Mom and pop shops and locally owned locations are scattered across the Magic Valley and while you should support local as often as possible, there’s an extra push happening right now in the Magic Valley. Shop local in August and you not only help your neighbors thrive but you could also win cool prizes.
What Would You Do? Losing an Item You Bought in the Magic Valley
What would you do? What would you do if you went to the grocery store, bought an item, got home, and realized you forgot it? Do you go back and get it? Do you just chalk up the loss and let it go? Do you go buy the same item at a closer store? Do you call the store and see if it is still there? Do you get on Facebook and rant about it? There are multiple options and all of us have been in this situation or will be at some point in time but what do you do when it happens to you?
Find Your Next Best Friend For Free At Twin Falls Animal Shelter
The Twin Falls Animal Shelter is having a clear shelter event where you can adopt your next best friend for free. And there are so many to choose from there is no doubt you will find your next best friend. The Twin Falls Animal Shelter Clear The Shelter Event. The...
8 Events for the Final Weekend of Summer Vacation in Twin Falls
School starts next week for many in the area, and this weekend marks the final weekend of summer vacation for all those children. Summer has flown by and soon the weather will begin to cool off, we hope. This is one final weekend to enjoy summer 2022 before it is too late. Just like there has been all summer, this weekend will be packed full of events to enjoy the closing days, as well as to help you get prepared before school begins. Here are some of the many events taking place this weekend in and around Twin Falls.
How to Watch the Live Video Feed of The Shoshone Falls
In 2014, a camera was installed overlooking the Snake River Canyon and the Shoshone Falls. The City of Twin Falls installed the camera with a live video feed streaming to their website so residents and visitors could check the water flows from their homes. The live video isn’t embeddable, so you have to visit the Shoshone Falls video site to see it.
Centennial Park in Twin Falls Could Soon Require a Waiting List
Admission won’t cost you any money. Or not yet. Twin Falls County Commissioners are looking to ease congestion at Centennial Park. It may result in a ticket booth along the road into the park. When the park is full, you would be required to wait until a parking space opens.
Where to do Your Back to School Shopping in Twin Falls at One Location
While it may seem like it began last week, summer is already coming to an end, and many kids in the area will be starting school back up next week. It is coming quick and time for back to school shopping will run out quick. While many will run to the big corporate stores, there might be a better option if you wait until this weekend. There is a one-stop shop this Saturday to get much of the back-to-school shopping done, as well as a great way to support local vendors in the area.
Playboy & Price Is Right; South Idaho Twin Sisters Gain 90s Fame
For many longtime southern Idaho residents, the last name Tenison might ring some bells. Two twin sisters from southwestern Idaho rose to fame in the late eighties and early nineties in the modeling industry, and you might remember them from two of the highest-rated television shows of all time. Renee...
Explore Two-Million-Year-Old, 300′ Deep Crater West Of Twin Falls
For enthusiasts of Idaho history and the outdoors, there is a volcanic crater located just over an hour's drive west of Twin Falls where visitors can hike down into it and even handle volcanic rocks that cooled more than two million years ago. Crater Rings is a natural landmark that...
8 Ways to Spend the Final Full Week of Summer in the Magic Valley
It seems like summer just started a week ago. School was getting out, the snow was finally melting, and the weather was actually pleasant, but now summer is coming to an end, the heat continues to blaze on, and days will soon begin to get shorter. With many going back to school next week, that means this is the final full week of summer for those families. Another summer has come and gone, but there is enough time left to enjoy some last summer activities and fun. Deciding how to spend the last week though, isn't always easy, but here are a few ideas on how to squeeze every last minute out of it this week.
Its Never Too Early To Get Excited About Twin Falls Oktoberfest Coming Soon
Oktoberfest is going to be here before you know it and we are just a little excited about it. Oktoberfest is one of those events I look forward to every year because there is so much to it. It is a giant party in Downtown Twin Falls. Oktoberfest In Downtown...
