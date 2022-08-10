Read full article on original website
A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call
Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
FDA: People Exposed to COVID-19 Without Symptoms Should Take 3 Rapid, At-Home Tests
The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday changed its recommendations for taking rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests in the hopes of decreasing false negatives. People who have symptoms of the coronavirus should take at least two tests 48 hours apart, the FDA said in its new recommendations. Those who have no symptoms but believe they were exposed to the virus should take a minimum of three tests with each spaced 48 hours apart.
How Restless Legs Syndrome Affects Sleep
Restless Legs Syndrome is a neurological sleep disorder that causes uncontrollable urges to move your legs while sitting in an idle position or lying down.
CDC Drops Quarantine, Distancing Recommendations for COVID
NEW YORK (AP) — The nation's top public health agency relaxed its COVID-19 guidelines Thursday, dropping the recommendation that Americans quarantine themselves if they come into close contact with an infected person. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also said people no longer need to stay at least...
Bracing for the Worst, Hoping for the Best: A Country Holds its Breath as Children Return to School
When schools in Virginia’s Stafford County welcome students for the first day of the academic year on Monday, social distancing will no longer be required. Neither will cleaning between classes, contact tracing and letters home to families about potential exposures. The COVID-19 dashboard will be retired. Water fountains will be turned back on for the first time in two years.
