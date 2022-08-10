ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Springs, WY

sweetwaternow.com

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 13

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Status: , Bond: #9973, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court. Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense. Status: PENDING, Bond: #9974, SURETY OR CASH, $670, Court: RS Municipal Court. Resisting Arrest or Interfering...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
101.9 KING FM

Trucker Killed in Fiery Crash on I-80 in Wyoming

One person was killed and another injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 last Tuesday, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 12:24 p.m. near milepost 123.4, roughly 20 miles east of Rock Springs. According to a crash summary, 51-year-old Arizona resident Kenneth Streeter was headed west...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Flash Flood Watch Issued for Sweetwater County This Weekend

SWEETWATER COUNTY — A flash flood watch has been issued for Sweetwater County this morning and will run through 10 p.m. Sunday, August 14, according the United States National Weather Service. The flood watch alert states that a portion of south central Wyoming, including east Sweetwater County, Flaming Gorge,...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne, WY
101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming.

