sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 13
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Status: , Bond: #9973, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court. Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense. Status: PENDING, Bond: #9974, SURETY OR CASH, $670, Court: RS Municipal Court. Resisting Arrest or Interfering...
bigfoot99.com
WHP investigating driver inattention, driver fatigue as cause of fatal I-80 crash
One person was killed and another injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 between Rock Springs and Wamsutter last Tuesday, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened over the noon hour near milepost 123.4, roughly 20 miles east of Rock Springs. According to a crash summary, 51-year-old Arizona...
Fake Credit Bureau Phishing Scam Reported In Wyoming
Scammers are using a data breach from several years ago involving the credit bureau Equifax to get access to personal information, according to the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page. The post notes that in September of 2017 Equifax announced a data...
sweetwaternow.com
Flash Flood Watch Issued for Sweetwater County This Weekend
SWEETWATER COUNTY — A flash flood watch has been issued for Sweetwater County this morning and will run through 10 p.m. Sunday, August 14, according the United States National Weather Service. The flood watch alert states that a portion of south central Wyoming, including east Sweetwater County, Flaming Gorge,...
