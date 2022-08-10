ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Baltimore Sun

John Angelos: My brother has gone ‘nuclear’ with his lawsuit over control of Orioles and other assets of our father

John P. Angelos, the chairman and CEO of the Orioles, is decrying that his brother took what he calls “the nuclear option” of filing suit over a dispute in how to handle their father’s assets. In several filings Wednesday in Baltimore County Circuit Court, John Angelos denied the allegations that his brother, Louis F. Angelos, made about him in a lawsuit in June: that he sought to seize ...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Orioles calling up top pitching prospect DL Hall

BALTIMORE -- Ahead of a key series against the Tampa Bay Rays, the Baltimore Orioles are calling up top pitching prospect DL Hall, according to a source.It's not yet clear if he'll pitch as a starter, as he has for the majority of his minor league career, or work from the bullpen. The ballclub has listed starting pitchers for Saturday and Sunday's games as "to be determined."Hall is flying to meet the team in St. Petersburg, Fla., but he has not yet been activated.A first-round draft pick in 2017, the 23-year-old lefty has pitched 20 starts for the AAA Norfolk...
