BALTIMORE -- Ahead of a key series against the Tampa Bay Rays, the Baltimore Orioles are calling up top pitching prospect DL Hall, according to a source.It's not yet clear if he'll pitch as a starter, as he has for the majority of his minor league career, or work from the bullpen. The ballclub has listed starting pitchers for Saturday and Sunday's games as "to be determined."Hall is flying to meet the team in St. Petersburg, Fla., but he has not yet been activated.A first-round draft pick in 2017, the 23-year-old lefty has pitched 20 starts for the AAA Norfolk...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO