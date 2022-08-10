ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Springs, WY

Trucker Killed in Fiery Crash on I-80 in Wyoming

One person was killed and another injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 last Tuesday, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 12:24 p.m. near milepost 123.4, roughly 20 miles east of Rock Springs. According to a crash summary, 51-year-old Arizona resident Kenneth Streeter was headed west...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Fake Credit Bureau Phishing Scam Reported In Wyoming

Scammers are using a data breach from several years ago involving the credit bureau Equifax to get access to personal information, according to the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page. The post notes that in September of 2017 Equifax announced a data...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Cheyenne, WY
