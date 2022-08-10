‘Doggie’s Day Out’ — new pet grooming business services Lake Waccamaw area

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - For the second time in less than three weeks, Calabash firefighters responded to a fire caused by a lightning strike. Just before 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Calabash firefighters responded to a fire in the Brunswick Plantation development. Officials say it was caused by a lightning strike, making it the second of its kind in recent weeks.

CALABASH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO