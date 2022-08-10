Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Mixed opinions among parents regarding new CDC school guidelines
Kids exposed to COVID can now stay in the classroom without getting tested. It's one of the major changes the CDC made earlier this week when updating their COVID guidelines. There are some mixed opinions among parents on the new CDC guidelines. While some parents are thankful things are moving...
WAAY-TV
Pair of earthquakes shake North Alabama
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says two earthquakes hit North Alabama within hours of each other. The first was in Stevenson along the Tennessee River near the Highway 117 bridge. The 1.9 magnitude quake happened at 7:51 p.m. Friday night. See more details HERE. The second was a 2.7...
WAAY-TV
1 dead in wreck near Drake Avenue, Memorial Parkway
One person has died in a three-vehicle wreck Friday in the area of Drake Avenue and Memorial Parkway. Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. said the victim was a male. Huntsville Police asked motorists to avoid the area while they cleared the scene. Stick with WAAY 31 for...
WAAY-TV
Alabama lawmakers rebuff requests for budget increases as prison staffing crisis boils over
State lawmakers are reacting to WAAY 31's exclusive reporting on the critical staff shortages inside Limestone Correctional Facility, saying the agency needs to figure out the problem without additional funding. State Sen. Greg Albritton chairs the Finance and Taxation General Fund committee that heard from Alabama Department of Correction Commissioner...
WAAY-TV
Silent auction to benefit Hartselle PD sergeant hurt on the job raises $3,500
The Hartselle Police Department is hosting a silent auction Saturday night to benefit one of their own who was hurt on the job. Sergeant Lynn Dean is still recovering after a run-in with a dog while patrolling Tunsel Road Baptist Church in July. Items being auctioned Saturday night were donated...
WAAY-TV
Slim Chickens opening in Huntsville
Huntsville is getting its own piece of Slim Chickens. A new location of the restaurant is set to open Aug. 15 at 11594 Memorial Parkway South. It joins two other Madison County locations. Both of those are in the city of Madison. All three are owned by experienced restaurateurs Alan Renfroe and Dana Price of Legends Development LLC.
WAAY-TV
Bonus for Retired City Employees
Huntsville City Council approves nearly $1 million in bonuses for retired city employees. Retired Huntsville city employees are getting a big bonus, paid for with taxpayer dollars. Thursday night, Huntsville city council approved nearly $1 million to go towards retirement bonuses in the form of a one-time, lump sum payment.
WAAY-TV
Man killed in early Saturday crash in Limestone County
One person was killed in an early Saturday crash in Limestone County. Dwain Jarvis, 54, of Humble, Texas, was fatally injured when the 2006 Chevrolet Express van he was driving left the roadway and overturned. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says Jarvis was not wearing a seat belt and was...
WAAY-TV
‘We are at the inmate's mercy’: Limestone Correctional Facility employees detail security crises
Current Alabama Department of Corrections staff are detailing serious security lapses left unchecked and how 2,300 inmates are often guarded by fewer than 30 officers in exclusive interviews Thursday with WAAY 31's I-Team. WAAY 31 also obtained internal ADOC staffing requirement documents about Limestone Correctional Facility, something the department does...
WAAY-TV
Body of missing Morgan County mother found in woods near last known location
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has confirmed the body found Thursday in Trinity is that of Taylor Haynes, the 25-year-old woman reported missing more than a month ago from Decatur. On Monday, Decatur Police Department turned what was then a missing-persons investigation over to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office. Haynes'...
WAAY-TV
Jackson County animal organization seeks volunteers
Spay Neuter Jackson County is looking to recruit new volunteers to help with upcoming events and transports. Those transports will consist of taking animals to and from Scottsboro to the spay neuter clinic. The cost at the clinic is less expensive than other area vets. A volunteer interest meeting will...
WAAY-TV
Pedestrian dies after being struck by train in Huntsville
A pedestrian was hit by a train and killed Thursday morning near Lee High School, according to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. The identity of the victim had not been released as of Thursday afternoon, but earlier in the day, Huntsville City Schools told WAAY 31 the pedestrian was not a student.
WAAY-TV
Store Closing After 94 Years
Iconic Huntsville hardware store closing after nearly 100 years. A Huntsville staple for nearly a century is closing its doors for good. The manager of Lewter Hardware Company announced the store will be shutting down in just a few months, leaving behind an iconic landmark in downtown Huntsville with nearly one hundred years of hardware history.
WAAY-TV
Former Huntsville nurse convicted of killing her husband wants a new trial
The former Huntsville nurse sentenced to life in prison for the murder of her husband wants a new trial. In court documents filed Friday, lawyers for Marjorie "Nikki" Cappello argue the evidence presented at her trial was "insufficient to support a conviction beyond a reasonable doubt." In May, Cappello was...
WAAY-TV
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office: Inmates caught trying to escape with homemade ‘rope’
Two Morgan County Jail inmates face additional charges after authorities say they tried to escape. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office on Friday released information about the July 4 attempt. In the release, the office said corrections officers witnessed the attempt in the jail’s recreation area. They said Orlandis...
WAAY-TV
Decatur man charged with stealing thousands of dollars from potential client
A Decatur man is facing a first-degree theft charge after a resident alleged he accepted a check worth thousands of dollars for work he never did. Decatur Police said the resident filed the report in July following months without contact from 28-year-old Christopher Jay Britt. The resident said they hired Britt, of Britt Lawncare and Landscaping, to work at their residence.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville City Council approves nearly $1 million in bonuses for retired city employees
Retired Huntsville city employees are getting a big bonus, paid for with taxpayer dollars. Thursday night, Huntsville City Council approved nearly $1 million to go towards retirement bonuses in the form of a one-time, lump-sum payment. This is made possible by a bill passed in the most recent legislative session...
WAAY-TV
Trapped in car after wreck, Ardmore woman seeks out first responders who saved her life
A small gesture of kindness and care can go a long way. One woman turned a moment of horror into gratitude. "I feel like that's everyone's worst nightmare," said Brittany Fant, a resident of Ardmore. Fant on Tuesday was driving down Madison Boulevard, her everyday route home from work. "A...
WAAY-TV
2 arrested after Limestone County traffic stop leads to discovery of meth, pot, fentanyl
An Athens man and woman are facing drug trafficking and other charges after they were allegedly caught with multiple kinds of drugs and paraphernalia during a traffic stop Tuesday. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office said deputies stopped the pair on Garrett Road near U.S. 31. During the traffic stop, the...
WAAY-TV
VFW Posts open annual Madison County youth scholarship contest
Gentry-Isom Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 2702, along with VFW posts throughout the nation will sponsor a group of student essay contests. Applications are available through Madison County schools, but students may also enter directly by filling out the application and submitting their entry to VFW Post 2702 before Oct. 31.
