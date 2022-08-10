Read full article on original website
Free back-to-school haircuts for children in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Free haircuts are being offered to students who are headed back to school in Orangeburg next week. This is made possible through the efforts of local barbers who decided to give back this fall. “It’s something that I came together with to partnership with Barber Tech...
CCSD School Choice vendor offered enrollment to 80 students. Turns out, seats didn't exist.
Kristin Graf woke up to a surprising message from Charleston County School District on Aug. 10. She, along with 80 other guardians looking to enroll their child in one of the county's schools next year, had received a congratulatory message that said her daughter had qualified for the district’s pre-K program.
Charleston Co. School District launches Newcomer Center for non-English speaking students
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Students who struggle to speak English will now be able to attend the district’s Newcomer Center, located on the R.B. Stall High School Campus. The center aims to provide an “intensive English acquisition school within the school to help scholars acclimate to the Charleston County School District”.
35 teaching positions open in Charleston County
CHARLESTON COUNTY- S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County School District (CCSD) is chipping away at its teacher vacancies as the first day of school is five days away. On Thursday August 11, the district had two vacancies filled in the morning bringing the number down to 35. “Our recruitment team has been working hard with principals […]
One on one with Dorchester District 4 Superintendent Gerald Wright
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two thousand students will head back to class in Dorchester District Four next week. After several changes in top leadership within the district, Gerald Wright came out of retirement for his first superintendent role to become the district’s leader. “Hopefully we can move forward and make this the district everyone […]
CCSD names Anthony Dixon as Interim Chief of Schools
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County School District has elected a new Interim Chief of Schools. The district announced Friday that Dr. Anthony Dixon will return to CCSD after a two-year stint as Berkeley County School District’s Chief of Academics and Innovation and Chief of Secondary Schools. “We are excited and grateful to have such […]
YWCA Greater Charleston announces honorees for ‘What Women Bring 2022′
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The YWCA Greater Charleston has announced the 10 women who have been chosen as recipients of the ‘What Women Bring’ award. Women are nominated from across South Carolina for their outstanding contributions in the areas of business, community and culture. This marks the fifth year the YWCA has held the event to honor women leaders in the state.
Site dedication, wall-raising held for Georgetown cottage
GEORGETOWN — The 117th site dedication for a home was held by Habitat for Humanity Georgetown County on Aug. 11 and it included a wall-raising for a cottage being built in partnership with Georgetown resident James Graham. Habitat for Humanity volunteers are building a 675-square-foot cottage at 1201 N....
Lowcountry school districts working to fill teacher, bus driver vacancies
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Schools across the Lowcountry head back next week, and some districts are bracing for the impact of a nationwide teacher shortage as they work to fill dozens of vacancies. Pam Juranas Zwolak and her daughter Alice are gearing up for the first day of first grade...
Letters: Shelter pets of all ages need to be adopted into loving homes
The writer of a July 18 letter to the editor lamented the difficulties an older adult faced when trying to adopt a pet from local rescue organizations. At Dorchester Paws, those seeking to adopt a pet can complete the process the same day they contact us. We are an open-admission...
BCSD officials share updates on staffing, safety, transportation
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Berkeley County School District (BCSD) officials provided updates on progress made over the summer regarding teacher staffing, school security and bus driver vacancies. BCSD students are headed back to school Monday, and the district expects to see between 37,000 and 38,000 students enrolled in their schools this year. “We’re growing […]
Chipotle open for business
Local fans of the Chipotle fast-food chain were relieved to hear that the nearest Goose Creek location, at 220 St. James Way, has recently reopened, according to Mayor Gregory Habib, after being forced to lock its doors due to a legal mishap. During his mayor's report at the Goose Creek...
City of Charleston asks for community involvement for next step of the Peninsula Plan
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For the first time in more than 20 years, the City of Charleston is working on a new plan to guide development throughout the Peninsula; But the next step in the process requires people with a certain skill set to become involved. Robert Summerfield, who is...
Downtown Charleston church building to be repurposed as cycling studio
A downtown Charleston building that once housed a historically Black congregation will soon be repurposed as a cycling studio. The building at 48 Alexander St. is in what used to be the predominantly African American neighborhood of Ansonborough. The owner of Jibe Cycling Studio said she plans to keep the integrity of the once sacred space.
Charleston cultural advocate Pete Wyrick dies
Charleston publishing company founder Charles Lloyd "Pete" Wyrick Jr., who spent decades shoring up the city's distinct character, died on Aug. 5 at the age of 83. Wyrick worked expansively, if unassumingly, to offer a spotlight and a platform for the Lowcountry's artists and cultural leaders, as well as its intrinsic attributes. He did so through his book publishing company, through his arts leadership and through his advocacy of numerous local organizations.
3 horses in Berkeley, Barnwell counties euthanized after contracting deadly equine virus
One horse in Berkeley County and two in Barnwell County have been euthanized following diagnoses of the potentially deadly equine infectious anemia. The disease causes horses and other equine species to become feverish and anemic, lose weight and eventually die. It is often transmitted through bloodsucking animals, like biting flies, and the sharing of needles. And there is no known treatment or cure.
In an unusually public archaeological dig, Beaufort residents learn about Scottish past
BEAUFORT — Blue-and-white Scottish flags fluttered from an information tent at the corner of Craven and Carteret streets. Beneath its shade, an archaeologist sorted pieces of 18th- and 19th-century pottery into piles, like with like. Another archaeologist sank his shovel into the soft grass of a public park. A...
How CCSD avoided the bus driver shortage plaguing SC
Charleston County School District has managed to keep its school buses fully staffed during an ongoing statewide driver shortage. James Lynch, district executive director of transportation, said during an Aug. 9 interview that's because the district has partnered with well-paying vendors. This strategy can be emulated by districts suffering from...
Editorial: Landlords are changing. Charleston's rules for them should change, too.
It won’t solve every problem, but a proposal to require some Charleston landlords to register with the city could help address concerns ranging from rental building issues that affect either tenants or their neighbors to public safety threats stemming from parties that get out of hand. We urge City...
