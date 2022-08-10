ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

News19 WLTX

Free back-to-school haircuts for children in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Free haircuts are being offered to students who are headed back to school in Orangeburg next week. This is made possible through the efforts of local barbers who decided to give back this fall. “It’s something that I came together with to partnership with Barber Tech...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WCBD Count on 2

35 teaching positions open in Charleston County

CHARLESTON COUNTY- S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County School District (CCSD) is chipping away at its teacher vacancies as the first day of school is five days away. On Thursday August 11, the district had two vacancies filled in the morning bringing the number down to 35. “Our recruitment team has been working hard with principals […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Summerville, SC
Charleston, SC
Summerville, SC
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Summerville, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CCSD names Anthony Dixon as Interim Chief of Schools

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County School District has elected a new Interim Chief of Schools. The district announced Friday that Dr. Anthony Dixon will return to CCSD after a two-year stint as Berkeley County School District’s Chief of Academics and Innovation and Chief of Secondary Schools. “We are excited and grateful to have such […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

YWCA Greater Charleston announces honorees for ‘What Women Bring 2022′

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The YWCA Greater Charleston has announced the 10 women who have been chosen as recipients of the ‘What Women Bring’ award. Women are nominated from across South Carolina for their outstanding contributions in the areas of business, community and culture. This marks the fifth year the YWCA has held the event to honor women leaders in the state.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Site dedication, wall-raising held for Georgetown cottage

GEORGETOWN — The 117th site dedication for a home was held by Habitat for Humanity Georgetown County on Aug. 11 and it included a wall-raising for a cottage being built in partnership with Georgetown resident James Graham. Habitat for Humanity volunteers are building a 675-square-foot cottage at 1201 N....
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

BCSD officials share updates on staffing, safety, transportation

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Berkeley County School District (BCSD) officials provided updates on progress made over the summer regarding teacher staffing, school security and bus driver vacancies. BCSD students are headed back to school Monday, and the district expects to see between 37,000 and 38,000 students enrolled in their schools this year. “We’re growing […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Chipotle open for business

Local fans of the Chipotle fast-food chain were relieved to hear that the nearest Goose Creek location, at 220 St. James Way, has recently reopened, according to Mayor Gregory Habib, after being forced to lock its doors due to a legal mishap. During his mayor's report at the Goose Creek...
The Post and Courier

Downtown Charleston church building to be repurposed as cycling studio

A downtown Charleston building that once housed a historically Black congregation will soon be repurposed as a cycling studio. The building at 48 Alexander St. is in what used to be the predominantly African American neighborhood of Ansonborough. The owner of Jibe Cycling Studio said she plans to keep the integrity of the once sacred space.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston cultural advocate Pete Wyrick dies

Charleston publishing company founder Charles Lloyd "Pete" Wyrick Jr., who spent decades shoring up the city's distinct character, died on Aug. 5 at the age of 83. Wyrick worked expansively, if unassumingly, to offer a spotlight and a platform for the Lowcountry's artists and cultural leaders, as well as its intrinsic attributes. He did so through his book publishing company, through his arts leadership and through his advocacy of numerous local organizations.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

3 horses in Berkeley, Barnwell counties euthanized after contracting deadly equine virus

One horse in Berkeley County and two in Barnwell County have been euthanized following diagnoses of the potentially deadly equine infectious anemia. The disease causes horses and other equine species to become feverish and anemic, lose weight and eventually die. It is often transmitted through bloodsucking animals, like biting flies, and the sharing of needles. And there is no known treatment or cure.
BARNWELL COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

1741 Combahee Street, Charleston, SC 29412

James Island Gem! This updated home comes with a separate cottage. Perfect for multi-generational living. The main home has been lovingly maintained and it shows! Beautiful oak hardwoods flow throughout. The kitchen has updated counters flooring and appliances! The primary suite is gorgeous and features a huge walk-in closet along with a beautifully updated bathroom. The 3 secondary bedrooms share a hall bath that has also been completely remodeled. Out back you'll find an above ground pool with decking and the cottage which has raised ceilings (perfect for a golf simulator) as well as an en suite bathroom that leads directly out to to the pool. This one should be on your short list!
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

How CCSD avoided the bus driver shortage plaguing SC

Charleston County School District has managed to keep its school buses fully staffed during an ongoing statewide driver shortage. James Lynch, district executive director of transportation, said during an Aug. 9 interview that's because the district has partnered with well-paying vendors. This strategy can be emulated by districts suffering from...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Editorial: Landlords are changing. Charleston's rules for them should change, too.

It won’t solve every problem, but a proposal to require some Charleston landlords to register with the city could help address concerns ranging from rental building issues that affect either tenants or their neighbors to public safety threats stemming from parties that get out of hand. We urge City...

