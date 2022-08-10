Read full article on original website
Oakville Wine Merchant Now Open in Healdsburg
Oakville Wine Merchant, the wine shop of the Oakville Grocery, founded in 1881, has opened a second location in Healdsburg. The newest location to open within the Boisset Collection, Oakville Wine Merchant is located adjacent to Oakville Grocery Healdsburg at 122 Matheson Street on the Healdsburg Plaza. Oakville Wine Merchant...
Visit Napa Valley, Napa Valley Vintners, and the County of Napa Announce Great Wine Capitals “Best of Wine Tourism” Regional Awards Submission Deadline
Submission Deadline: September 9, 2022–No Cost to Enter. – Together, the Napa Valley Great Wine Capitals delegation, comprised of Visit Napa Valley, Napa Valley Vintners, and the County of Napa, are proud to announce the open call for submissions for the “Best Of Wine Tourism” awards. These annual awards celebrate innovation and excellence in wine tourism throughout the greatest wine regions in the world. For Napa Valley, the awards program spotlights hospitality leaders for their commitment to excellence in delivering the highest quality experiences to visitors through seven categories:
