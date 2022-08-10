ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, MO

myozarksonline.com

4-H NASA Night

The Laclede County 4-H will host an evening with NASA Solar System Ambassador Marteen Nolan. There will be two events, one for 4-H members, and one open to the public. 4-H Youth Educator Leslie Lawson lays out all of the details. Lawson explains why 4-H is hosting NASA night. My...
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Lebanon men arrested for burgling barn

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Two Laclede County men were arrested after Camden County deputies responded to suspicious activity at a barn in Montreal. Around 9 p.m. Monday, deputies were called to a residence off State Road BB in Montreal in Camden County to address a report of several people loading items from a barn into […]
LEBANON, MO
FOX2Now

Missouri company owes $1 million after embezzlement scheme

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Missouri company will pay more than $1 million to the federal government under the terms of a non-prosecution agreement announced Thursday. Pro1 IAQ, Inc., a corporation with operations in Springfield, Missouri, and Boulder, Colorado, designs and sells indoor thermostats nationwide. Based on the non-prosecution agreement signed Thursday, representatives of Pro1 admitted that former executive officers engaged in a conspiracy to embezzle funds from Preferred Family Healthcare, Inc., a Springfield-based nonprofit corporation, from 2008 to November 2017.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Lebanon, MO
myozarksonline.com

“Butts, Brews and BBQ Cookoff”

The Lebanon Police Department has a new way to raise funds for their Shop With A Cop Program. Registration is open now through September 1st for the “Butts, Brews and BBQ Cookoff” on September 24th at the Midway Speedway. Laclede County residents will have their BBQ cooking skills judged, and then the food will be available to the public. Contestants will have three categories they can enter at 30 dollars per entry. The three categories are pork butt where 8lbs must be cooked as a single piece of meat, chicken quarters with 3 pounds of meat, and pork ribs with 2 racks of 6 and a half pounds of meat. Winners of each category will receive 200 dollars, 2nd place gets 100, and 3rd gets 50. You can find more information and how to register on the Lebanon Police Departments Facebook page, or on visit Lebanon dot com.
LEBANON, MO
96.5 KVKI

30 Summers Ago, 3 Missouri Women Disappeared Forever

It was the summer of 1992 when one of Missouri's biggest mysteries began. 3 women in Springfield, Missouri vanished and have never been seen since and no one knows why. The case is now known as The Springfield 3. It has its own page on the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki website. It summarizes the case with a simple description:
SPRINGFIELD, MO
myozarksonline.com

Back to school fairs in Pulaski County

Crocker Schools will have a Back to School Fair for students this evening from 6 to 8 o’clock in the Crocker Elementary Multipurpose Building. The event will feature handouts of free school supplies, gifts, coupons, and handouts from community organizations and local businesses. For Waynesville, St. Robert, and Fort Leonard Wood students, the annual Back-to-School Extravaganza will take place this Saturday, starting at 9 o’clock in the morning, at the parking lot of Waynesville High School. Free backpacks and school supplies will be handed out. There will be free food, haircuts, and more. Children must be present to receive free backpacks, school supplies, food, and services. For more information, contact Still Useable Ministries Church at 573-337-1300.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
myozarksonline.com

PHELPS COUNTY SERIOUS

A crash occurred last (Wednesday) night in Phelps County leaving a passenger seriously injured. At approximately 5:23 PM, on I-44 Westbound around the 184.6-mile marker, 72-year-old Deborah Malito and 74-year-old Frank Malito, both of Howe, Texas, were heading westbound in their 2019 Chevrolet Suburban. The crash occurred as the vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway, Deborah overcorrected, causing their vehicle to travel back into the roadway, and was struck by 36-year-old Cactus, Texas resident Ibrahim Salah’s diesel truck. Deborah refused treatment for minor injuries, and Frank was flown to Mercy Springfield.
HOWE, TX
St. Joseph Post

2-year-old Missouri boy survives near-drowning

CAMDEN COUNTY — A 2-year-old Missouri boy survived a near drowning on Wednesday at Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a boy from Sunrise Beach wandered away from a home at 60 Terra Vista Road and was later located in the water at the 26.7 mile marker of the Osage Arm and revived at the scene.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Rare bird spotted at Springfield’s Conservation Nature Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nature lovers spotted a rare bird at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. The bird is a limpkin. The bird is known to fly as far north of the coastal areas of Florida. Francis Sckalicky of the Missouri Department of Conservation says this is only the eighth...
KOLR10 News

Scooters are on their way to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Around college campuses and urban areas, electric scooters are becoming more common. Scooter fleets like Lime, Bird and Bolt have all made their way to the streets of big cities. E-scooters are not without controversy. Some folks are asking how safe the scooters are on the roads and sidewalks. Rules for the scooters […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
houstonherald.com

Accident occurs on Highway 38 on Saturday morning

First responders were called Saturday morning to a crash on Highway 38 just west of Highway 17, authorities said. The response involved the Houston Rural Fire Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol Texas County Sheriff’s Department and EMS from Texas County Memorial Hospital. Highway 38 was closed for a time....
HOUSTON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Toddler flown to hospital after near drowning at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sunrise Beach toddler was flown to a hospital Wednesday night following a near drowning at the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a home on Tara Vista Road near the 26.7 mile marker of the Osage Arm around 8:10 p.m. Troopers said the 2-year-old boy The post Toddler flown to hospital after near drowning at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
myozarksonline.com

Cowboy Church Will Need a New Home

At last (Thursday) night’s Zoning and Planning Commission Meeting in Lebanon, an action was taken for the request to operate a Church on West Commercial. Cowboy Church, owned by the Freewill Baptist Association, would have taken over the former location owned by Lifepoint Church. Stanley Bunch spoke in favor of the church.
KYTV

Springfield man hospitalized after he’s dragged by car during theft

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are searching for a car thief in a robbery that sent a man to the hospital. At around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, the car was stolen from the Dollar General parking lot at 3240 West Chestnut Expressway. Police say the male suspect was in a stolen vehicle and left that one to steal a vehicle that was running or had keys in it. Police say the owner of the vehicle saw the thief backing away in his car and jumped on top of the car. The owner rode on top until he was eventually dragged behind the car. The vehicle’s owner went to the hospital for a possible broken leg and other non-life threatening injuries.
KOLR10 News

SGF woman accused of arson, intentionally starting meth lab fire

CORRECTION: Previous story reported the meth lab was just south of Seminole Street. Should be Kearney Street. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield woman was arrested after Springfield Fire Department responded to a house fire report. Jennifer Buttram, 35, of Springfield was arrested on Aug. 9 after a fire marshal interviewed six people who were residents […]

