myozarksonline.com
4-H NASA Night
The Laclede County 4-H will host an evening with NASA Solar System Ambassador Marteen Nolan. There will be two events, one for 4-H members, and one open to the public. 4-H Youth Educator Leslie Lawson lays out all of the details. Lawson explains why 4-H is hosting NASA night. My...
Cost of nursing homes and assisted living: how Missouri ranks
How much do nursing homes and assisted living facilities cost in Missouri and how do those costs rank compared to other states? A recent study ranked each states' long-term care quality.
Lebanon men arrested for burgling barn
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Two Laclede County men were arrested after Camden County deputies responded to suspicious activity at a barn in Montreal. Around 9 p.m. Monday, deputies were called to a residence off State Road BB in Montreal in Camden County to address a report of several people loading items from a barn into […]
Missouri company owes $1 million after embezzlement scheme
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Missouri company will pay more than $1 million to the federal government under the terms of a non-prosecution agreement announced Thursday. Pro1 IAQ, Inc., a corporation with operations in Springfield, Missouri, and Boulder, Colorado, designs and sells indoor thermostats nationwide. Based on the non-prosecution agreement signed Thursday, representatives of Pro1 admitted that former executive officers engaged in a conspiracy to embezzle funds from Preferred Family Healthcare, Inc., a Springfield-based nonprofit corporation, from 2008 to November 2017.
myozarksonline.com
“Butts, Brews and BBQ Cookoff”
The Lebanon Police Department has a new way to raise funds for their Shop With A Cop Program. Registration is open now through September 1st for the “Butts, Brews and BBQ Cookoff” on September 24th at the Midway Speedway. Laclede County residents will have their BBQ cooking skills judged, and then the food will be available to the public. Contestants will have three categories they can enter at 30 dollars per entry. The three categories are pork butt where 8lbs must be cooked as a single piece of meat, chicken quarters with 3 pounds of meat, and pork ribs with 2 racks of 6 and a half pounds of meat. Winners of each category will receive 200 dollars, 2nd place gets 100, and 3rd gets 50. You can find more information and how to register on the Lebanon Police Departments Facebook page, or on visit Lebanon dot com.
KYTV
Springfield, Nixa school officials discuss new CDC COVID-19 guidelines for upcoming school year
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The CDC announced some significant changes to its COVID-19 guidelines this week right before the start of the school year, representing yet another move forward on the long road to recovery. “We know that COVID is not gone and the pandemic is not over, but we’re...
Attorney sees victories in Missouri Sunshine Law cases over access to meetings, records
In the tiny town of Edgar Springs, Rebecca Varney recently won a small victory in her fight to access city records, though a final resolution of the long-running dispute isn’t in sight. In another Sunshine Law dispute, the Southern District Missouri Court of Appeals recently ruled a public health...
ksgf.com
Combat-Wounded Veteran Surprised with Free Truck at Birthplace of Route 66 Festival
(KTTS News) – A combat-wounded Veteran was surprised with a free vehicle during the the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival on Friday. Chevrolet and the Military Warriors Support Foundation surprised Former U.S. Army Sergant Blake Leitch, with a 100 percent, payment-free 2022 Chevrolet Silverado truck. Leitch has traveled the...
30 Summers Ago, 3 Missouri Women Disappeared Forever
It was the summer of 1992 when one of Missouri's biggest mysteries began. 3 women in Springfield, Missouri vanished and have never been seen since and no one knows why. The case is now known as The Springfield 3. It has its own page on the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki website. It summarizes the case with a simple description:
myozarksonline.com
Back to school fairs in Pulaski County
Crocker Schools will have a Back to School Fair for students this evening from 6 to 8 o’clock in the Crocker Elementary Multipurpose Building. The event will feature handouts of free school supplies, gifts, coupons, and handouts from community organizations and local businesses. For Waynesville, St. Robert, and Fort Leonard Wood students, the annual Back-to-School Extravaganza will take place this Saturday, starting at 9 o’clock in the morning, at the parking lot of Waynesville High School. Free backpacks and school supplies will be handed out. There will be free food, haircuts, and more. Children must be present to receive free backpacks, school supplies, food, and services. For more information, contact Still Useable Ministries Church at 573-337-1300.
myozarksonline.com
PHELPS COUNTY SERIOUS
A crash occurred last (Wednesday) night in Phelps County leaving a passenger seriously injured. At approximately 5:23 PM, on I-44 Westbound around the 184.6-mile marker, 72-year-old Deborah Malito and 74-year-old Frank Malito, both of Howe, Texas, were heading westbound in their 2019 Chevrolet Suburban. The crash occurred as the vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway, Deborah overcorrected, causing their vehicle to travel back into the roadway, and was struck by 36-year-old Cactus, Texas resident Ibrahim Salah’s diesel truck. Deborah refused treatment for minor injuries, and Frank was flown to Mercy Springfield.
2-year-old Missouri boy survives near-drowning
CAMDEN COUNTY — A 2-year-old Missouri boy survived a near drowning on Wednesday at Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a boy from Sunrise Beach wandered away from a home at 60 Terra Vista Road and was later located in the water at the 26.7 mile marker of the Osage Arm and revived at the scene.
KYTV
Rare bird spotted at Springfield’s Conservation Nature Center
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nature lovers spotted a rare bird at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. The bird is a limpkin. The bird is known to fly as far north of the coastal areas of Florida. Francis Sckalicky of the Missouri Department of Conservation says this is only the eighth...
Scooters are on their way to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Around college campuses and urban areas, electric scooters are becoming more common. Scooter fleets like Lime, Bird and Bolt have all made their way to the streets of big cities. E-scooters are not without controversy. Some folks are asking how safe the scooters are on the roads and sidewalks. Rules for the scooters […]
houstonherald.com
Accident occurs on Highway 38 on Saturday morning
First responders were called Saturday morning to a crash on Highway 38 just west of Highway 17, authorities said. The response involved the Houston Rural Fire Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol Texas County Sheriff’s Department and EMS from Texas County Memorial Hospital. Highway 38 was closed for a time....
myozarksonline.com
Cowboy Church Will Need a New Home
At last (Thursday) night’s Zoning and Planning Commission Meeting in Lebanon, an action was taken for the request to operate a Church on West Commercial. Cowboy Church, owned by the Freewill Baptist Association, would have taken over the former location owned by Lifepoint Church. Stanley Bunch spoke in favor of the church.
KYTV
Springfield man hospitalized after he’s dragged by car during theft
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are searching for a car thief in a robbery that sent a man to the hospital. At around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, the car was stolen from the Dollar General parking lot at 3240 West Chestnut Expressway. Police say the male suspect was in a stolen vehicle and left that one to steal a vehicle that was running or had keys in it. Police say the owner of the vehicle saw the thief backing away in his car and jumped on top of the car. The owner rode on top until he was eventually dragged behind the car. The vehicle’s owner went to the hospital for a possible broken leg and other non-life threatening injuries.
SGF woman accused of arson, intentionally starting meth lab fire
CORRECTION: Previous story reported the meth lab was just south of Seminole Street. Should be Kearney Street. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield woman was arrested after Springfield Fire Department responded to a house fire report. Jennifer Buttram, 35, of Springfield was arrested on Aug. 9 after a fire marshal interviewed six people who were residents […]
