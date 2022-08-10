Read full article on original website
Triple-A auto club helped more than 43-thousand stranded drivers in Missouri last month
Triple-A auto club helped more than 43-thousand stranded drivers in Missouri last month. Nick Chabarria, with the auto club, says that’s a five-year high for the month of July. He says about 40 percent of the total calls were for battery and tire problems. My Ozarks Online · Mo1aaa2...
Drought Update
The National Weather Service has released an update about the drought conditions in Missouri. After a hot summer, followed by a week of heavy rainfall, extreme drought conditions saw an improvement to Severe Drought conditions in southwestern and south-central Missouri. National Weather Service Meteorologist Gene Hatch explains more. But what...
Two-Year-Old revived at Lake of the Ozarks after being pulled from the water
A two-year-old that wandered away from home was rescued from the lake and revied on the scene before being flown by helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia. The incident occurred off Terra Vista Road on the Osage arm of the Lake of the Ozarks, mile marker 26.7 at approximately 8 pm.
St. Robert Historical Preservation Committee’s fundraiser dinner
This is the week for the St. Robert Historical Preservation Committee’s fundraiser dinner. The dinner will be held Saturday evening at 5 o’clock in the St. Robert Community Center. Dr. Anne Maurina will be the guest speaker. The dress for the dinner will be business. The cost is...
