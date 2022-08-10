Read full article on original website
Narcotics Bust in Rolla
A long-term narcotics came to a close today with the arrest of a Rolla man. The Rolla Area Drug Enforcement Task Force, Rolla Police Department, and Phelps County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Savannah Court in Rolla. Where they seized Cocaine, Marijuana, Ecstasy, Suboxone, Percocet, and a handgun. These findings lead to the arrest of 23-year-old George H. Barsoum. His charges include five counts of delivery of a controlled substance and 1 count of unlawful use of a weapon. Barsoum is now in custody at the Phelps County Jail with a bond of $200,000 cash or surety bond. Rolla Police Chief Sean Fagan says “This is yet another fine example of our law enforcement agencies working closely together to try to combat the drug problem within our community.”
Lebanon Man Received Serious Injuries In A Crash Friday Night in Pulaski County
A one-vehicle traffic accident Friday night at 10:15 on Swindell Drive, 6.5 miles west of Waynesville, resulted in injuries for a Laclede County motorist. The highway patrol says 18-year-old Ryan M. Pulley of Lebanon received serious injuries when his 2000 Toyota Tacoma ran off the roadway and struck a tree.
Lebanon Schools working on new requirements for the School Safety Specialist position
At the Lebanon School Board Meeting this week, some changes were made to the future School Safety Specialist position. Assistant Superintendent Dr. Brad Armstrong explains the position and the reasoning behind a slight change in expectations. Training and registering this future staff member as a School Protection Officer will still...
4-H NASA Night
The Laclede County 4-H will host an evening with NASA Solar System Ambassador Marteen Nolan. There will be two events, one for 4-H members, and one open to the public. 4-H Youth Educator Leslie Lawson lays out all of the details. Lawson explains why 4-H is hosting NASA night. My...
Planning and Zoning Meeting Agenda
Tonight (Thursday) is the city of Lebanon’s Zoning and Planning Commission Meeting. After calling to order, roll call, declaration of quorum, and approval of minutes, four items are on the public hearing portion of the agenda, all are conditional use requests. The first is to operate a church, the second is to operate an Airbnb, the third is to operate a mini-golf facility, and the final request is to construct duplexes in lots of Flatwood Estates. The commission will take action on all of these requests before discussion and adjournment. This meeting will take place tonight (Thursday) at 6 PM in Lebanon City Hall.
Cowboy Church Will Need a New Home
At last (Thursday) night’s Zoning and Planning Commission Meeting in Lebanon, an action was taken for the request to operate a Church on West Commercial. Cowboy Church, owned by the Freewill Baptist Association, would have taken over the former location owned by Lifepoint Church. Stanley Bunch spoke in favor of the church.
Saturday Is The Day For Back-to-School Extravaganza in Waynesville
Saturday is the day for the annual Back to School Extravaganza in Waynesville, starting at 9 o’ clock this morning on the parking lot of Waynesville High School. Waynesville, St. Robert, and Fort Leonard Wood public school students will be handed free backpacks and school supplies. There will be free food, haircuts, and more. Children must be present to receive the free items.
“Butts, Brews and BBQ Cookoff”
The Lebanon Police Department has a new way to raise funds for their Shop With A Cop Program. Registration is open now through September 1st for the “Butts, Brews and BBQ Cookoff” on September 24th at the Midway Speedway. Laclede County residents will have their BBQ cooking skills judged, and then the food will be available to the public. Contestants will have three categories they can enter at 30 dollars per entry. The three categories are pork butt where 8lbs must be cooked as a single piece of meat, chicken quarters with 3 pounds of meat, and pork ribs with 2 racks of 6 and a half pounds of meat. Winners of each category will receive 200 dollars, 2nd place gets 100, and 3rd gets 50. You can find more information and how to register on the Lebanon Police Departments Facebook page, or on visit Lebanon dot com.
Fabulous Fakes Dinner and Show Takes Place Saturday Evening In Dixon
A Legends in Music Fabulous Fakes dinner show will take place Saturday evening at the Barn on Highway 28 south of Dixon. During this event, celebrity impersonators will wait tables for “Tips For Kids.” These Fabulous Fakes impersonators include Vince Gill, Neil Diamond, Randy Travis, Judy Garland, Pat Benatar, Survivor, Sonny and Cher, and many others.
