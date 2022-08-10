The Lebanon Police Department has a new way to raise funds for their Shop With A Cop Program. Registration is open now through September 1st for the “Butts, Brews and BBQ Cookoff” on September 24th at the Midway Speedway. Laclede County residents will have their BBQ cooking skills judged, and then the food will be available to the public. Contestants will have three categories they can enter at 30 dollars per entry. The three categories are pork butt where 8lbs must be cooked as a single piece of meat, chicken quarters with 3 pounds of meat, and pork ribs with 2 racks of 6 and a half pounds of meat. Winners of each category will receive 200 dollars, 2nd place gets 100, and 3rd gets 50. You can find more information and how to register on the Lebanon Police Departments Facebook page, or on visit Lebanon dot com.

LEBANON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO