Albemarle County, VA- At Approx. 5:28pm on Thursday August 11, 2022 career and volunteer units from Albemarle County were dispatched to the 1000 block of Old Trail Drive in Crozet for a reported fire in a structure. The first apparatus arrived on scene 6 minutes after dispatch. While in route the incoming units observed a large column of smoke in the area, indicative of a fire. When they arrived on scene, they observed fire coming from the residence.

CROZET, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO