3wv.com
Major Crozet house fire
Albemarle County, VA- At Approx. 5:28pm on Thursday August 11, 2022 career and volunteer units from Albemarle County were dispatched to the 1000 block of Old Trail Drive in Crozet for a reported fire in a structure. The first apparatus arrived on scene 6 minutes after dispatch. While in route the incoming units observed a large column of smoke in the area, indicative of a fire. When they arrived on scene, they observed fire coming from the residence.
Abby & Sarah from The Markets at Tiger Fuel Chatted with the BGB
Abby & Sarah talked to Highway John & Tawne about their upcoming Customer Appreciation event at their Locust Grove location on Tuesday, August 16th from 1-3PM. Prize giveaways, delicious samples, and even a fuel discount sale for their Market Rewards members!. And don’t miss your chance to be a winner...
Two men charged in Greene County murder
On Wednesday 8/10/2022 the Greene County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from the Ruckersville area reporting a shooting incident. Upon deputies’ arrival it was determined that Dwight W. Roach age 54 of Ruckersville died from a single gunshot wound. Greene County Investigations Unit arrived and determined that Mr. Roach was a victim of homicide. As the investigation unfolded two individuals were arrested.
