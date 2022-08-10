Read full article on original website
kitco.com
BlackRock launches spot bitcoin private trust for U.S. clients
Aug 11 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc (BLK.N), the world's biggest asset manager, has launched a spot bitcoin private trust for institutional clients in the United States, according to a blog post on its website. The trust will track the performance of bitcoin, offering direct exposure to the price of the...
kitco.com
The IRS ramps up its effort to crack down on crypto tax evaders
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Based on court filings in New York and Los Angeles, the agency has asked federal judges for clearance...
kitco.com
Bitcoin to fall to below $10k, won’t see new highs again - Peter Schiff
Bitcoin is unlikely to make new highs beyond $69,000 again, and in fact, will continue falling to $10,000 and below, according to Peter Schiff, chief market strategist of Euro Pacific Asset Management. Calling it a “sucker’s rally,” Schiff told David Lin, Anchor for Kitco News, that the rally in the...
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
These passive-income giants, with yields ranging from 7.4% to 11.8%, have the potential to nearly triple investors' money by the turn of the decade.
Better Buy: 3M or Stanley Black & Decker?
Of these two deeply out-of-favor industrial stocks, one has a much clearer path to a turnaround.
