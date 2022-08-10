Read full article on original website
No One Reported This Little Girl Missing Until 41 Years After She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColeman, FL
Do you believe there's a "Garden of Evil" in Williston, Florida?Evie M.Williston, FL
Do you believe something haunts Mud Lake in Ocala National Forest?Evie M.Ocala, FL
Where do Elephants go when they are on vacation? Williston, Fl., of course.Matthew C. WoodruffWilliston, FL
Florida Woman Busted Preying On Minor Victims For SexCops And CrimeInverness, FL
ocala-news.com
Ocala SW 80th Avenue LLC seeks approval for 529-unit residential development
Ocala SW 80th Avenue LLC is seeking approval from Marion County commissioners to rezone a 132-acre property for the construction of 529 single-family residential units in southwest Ocala. The request will be presented to the Marion County Board of County Commissioners during its regular meeting on Tuesday, August 16. The...
Citrus County Chronicle
Sunday Q&A with Winn Webb, BOCC District 4 candidate
With early voting now underway through Saturday, Aug. 20, and the Primary Election set for Tuesday, Aug. 23, the Chronicle asked a number of questions about issues the county is facing with Winn Webb, candidate for BOCC District 4. Question: Have you read the county budget? What areas could produce...
ocala-news.com
Construction progressing on Humane Society of Marion County’s 5,700 square-foot clinic
Excitement is brewing at the Humane Society of Marion County as construction continues to progress on the nonprofit organization’s new 5,700 square-foot clinic. The Humane Society of Marion County is located at 701 NW 14th Road in Ocala, and the expansion will offer adequate space for the organization’s veterinary staff to provide various services, including wellness, vaccines, spaying and neutering, and emergency lifesaving surgeries. In addition, the staff will also use this facility to care for the shelter’s furry friends.
Citrus County Chronicle
Finegan will advocate for citizens
Diana Finegan not only knows Citrus County, but she has also lived Citrus County. Growing up in Floral City in a financially insecure family, she knows what it’s like to live paycheck-to-paycheck but, as a successful businesswoman, she knows how to meet a payroll. As the Executive Director of...
Citrus County Chronicle
0814 Chronicle week in review: Scallop limits, low ratings for local hospitals, looking for kin of Lida Martin and DJ Trae gets the party started
Scalloping is big business in Citrus County and tourist officials want to make sure the activity remains viable for the long haul. Scallop season runs July 1 to Sept. 24 and July annually produces one of the highest average hotel occupancy percentages for Citrus County. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, Tourist...
Citrus County Chronicle
Worthington will be an asset to County Commission
As a long-time member of the Citrus County Planning and Development Commission, I've seen many members come and go. From the moment Stacey Worthington showed up at the first meeting, I knew that she was the kind of member Citrus County needed. Citrus County, like much of Florida, is undergoing a population boom. With this boom, land development issues are becoming more and more prevalent, and contentious.
sltablet.com
Lake County Update To Residential Collection Services In South Lake County
The Lake County Division of Solid Waste’s vendor for residential trash and recycling collection, Waste Pro, will return to normal operations on Monday, Aug. 15. The vendor had been experiencing staffing shortages in the unincorporated South Lake County area. For more information about the Lake County Division of Solid...
Citrus County Chronicle
Families on tight budget won’t get to enjoy springs
As a Citrus County resident and someone who spends a lot of her time shopping and supporting the area of Crystal River, I was appalled at this recent article that Crystal River is searching for heirs of Hunter Springs Park. The fact is I understand the need to charge a...
Citrus County Chronicle
Sunday Q&A with Diana Finegan, BOCC District 2 candidate
With early voting now underway through Saturday, Aug. 20, and the Primary Election set for Tuesday, Aug. 23, the Chronicle asked a number of questions about issues the county is facing with Diana Finegan, candidate for BOCC District 2. Question: Have you read the county budget? What areas could produce...
Citrus County Chronicle
Give consideration to other places for apartments
As a weekly visitor to the Meadowcrest subdivision in Crystal River, I am interested in the potential low-income apartments being planned for that area. Obviously, there are residents who object to the plan and there are many citizens who think it's a good idea. My question is simple: Are there...
Ocala officials envision golf carts tooling around downtown
Almost anywhere you go, golf carts are shuttling by like Fred Flintsone having a “yabba-dabba-do time” but without all the fancy footwork. The mini vehicles have surged in popularity both on and off the greens. Some drivers even trick their rides out with automobile- and truck-inspired grilles and other accessories.
Citrus County Chronicle
Community cleans up historic cemetery
More than 50 community members cleaned up Crystal Memorial Gardens Cemetery Saturday morning, Aug. 13, in Crystal River. The 3.67-acre historic African-American cemetery dates back to the early 1900s, although some of the people may have been buried before the turn of the century. Mose McQueen, daughter of Robert and...
Citrus County Chronicle
Out the Window l A newspaperman helped build this community
It was in the late 1970s that I was down in Tampa participating in a panel discussion on a PBS television show. I had just left my job at a small daily newspaper and was moving onto a desk position at the Tampa Tribune. I was about to start a...
wmfe.org
As early voting cranks up, Lake County voters share their views
Early in-person voting will be underway Saturday across the state. But some counties — including Orange, Osceola and Lake — got started earlier this week. Lake County opened its early voting locations Thursday, and WMFE’s Joe Byrnes stopped by The Venetian Center — the Leesburg location — to talk with voters about what drove them to the polls ahead of the Aug. 23rd primary.
hernandosun.com
All Eyes on East Side
On Saturday, August 6, dance music and the smell of BBQ filled the air on Roper Road in East Brooksville as Eastside Elementary was holding their second Back to School event for students and their families. Eastside’s first event, Popsicles with the Principle, included a three-stop bus excursion with the staff greeting families all around their zoned community with treats and giveaways.
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River searching for heirs of Hunter Springs Park property's former owner
Related to Lida Martin, the widow who sold the property of what’s now Hunter Springs Park to the city of Crystal River in the late 1930s?. City officials want to know. “Contact City Hall, 352-795-4216, extension 301, and ask for the city manager,” City Manager Ken Frink said.
WCJB
“Moreland” era employees will reunite to honor a long time sheriff in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Don Moreland was the sheriff in Marion County for about 20 years from 1973 to 1992. He then went on to become a United States Marshal. Employees hired during the “Moreland” era will gather on Sunday for a reunion to share stories and see old friends.
Villages Daily Sun
Where we’re from
Joyce Maschinot responds quickly when asked why she and husband, Corky, migrated in 2009 to their home in the Village of St. Charles from a lifetime of raising a family in Miami. Her story offers some insight into why around 140,000 residents relocated over the past four decades to The...
Citrus County Chronicle
Sunday Q&A with Linda Powers, School Board candidate
With early voting now underway through Saturday, Aug. 20, and the Primary Election set for Tuesday, Aug. 23, the Chronicle asked a number of school-related questions of Linda Powers, incumbent candidate for School Board Seat 5. Question: What do you see as the school districts top three priorities and what...
Citrus County Chronicle
Car washes spring up all over Citrus County
Given the explosion of car washes popping up in Citrus County, there’s no excuse anymore for driving around with dirty vehicles. Caliber Car Wash has announced it will soon open its second county location on the northeast corner of County Roads 491 and 486 in Lecanto. It already has one along State Road 44 in Inverness.
