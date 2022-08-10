ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

KGAB AM 650

DA Declines to File Murder Charge in Fatal Cheyenne Stabbing

An alleged murderer is set to be released from jail tomorrow, Aug. 13, after the Laramie County District Attorney's Office failed to charge her within 72 hours of her arrest. Rocsand Bocanegra, 42, of Cheyenne, was arrested at 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, for the second-degree murder of Jess Smith, 58, of Cheyenne.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (8/11/22–8/12/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
KGAB AM 650

UPDATE: Cheyenne Police Identify Woman Wanted in Theft

Cheyenne police say the woman has been identified. Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying the woman pictured above. According to a department Facebook post, the woman is wanted in reference to a theft. Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call police dispatch at 307-637-6525...
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Laramie County Sheriff gives Bocanegra update

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Rocsand Bocanegra, aged 42, was charged with second-degree homicide for allegedly stabbing 52-year-old Jess Smith. Monday in the 700 block of Mitchell Court. Deputies responded to a report of a stabbing at about 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 8th. Bocanegra fled the scene before deputies...
capcity.news

Laramie County divorce filings (8/8/22–8/12/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 8 through Aug. 12. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (8/11/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances. Justice Angelique Stehlin, 27 –...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
KGAB AM 650

Person of Interest Sought After Man Stabbed to Death in Cheyenne

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is searching for a person of interest following an early morning fatal stabbing in south Cheyenne. Agency spokesman Captain Kevin James says deputies were called to the scene in the 700 block of Mitchell Court shortly before 5:30 a.m. Monday and arrived to find a man suffering from a stab wound.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper, Rawlins Face Weekend Flood Watches

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says heavy monsoonal rains this weekend could cause flooding in many areas of Wyoming. Watches have been posted for an area that includes the cities of Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper, Rawlins, and Wheatland among others. The agency posted this statement on its website:
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Weld County Man Arrested In Alleged Kidnapping Case

A 32-year-old Weld County man has been arrested for an alleged kidnapping incident that led to a highway in Larimer County being shut down for about an hour early this morning. That's according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. According to the post, the incident...
WELD COUNTY, CO
KGAB AM 650

FOCO Police: Suspect Used Semi-Automatic Rifle To Rob Store

Police in Fort Collins are looking for a man who they say used a semi-automatic rifle to rob a convenience store on Saturday. That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police Services Facebook page. According to the post, police were called to a convenience store at 970 West Horsetooth Road a little after 1 p.m.
FORT COLLINS, CO
cheyennecity.org

CFR Crew Responds to Early Morning Fire on Ridge Road

CHEYENNE – An early morning house fire in the 5000 block of Ridge Road has been cleared by Cheyenne Fire Rescue (CFR). Crews arrived on scene at 3:37 a.m. to find a single-story, family residence on fire. The fire was under control by 3:41 a.m., and the scene cleared by 5:13.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne, WY
KGAB AM 650 has the best news coverage for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

