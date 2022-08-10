ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

KOWB AM 1290

Person of Interest Sought After Man Stabbed to Death in Cheyenne

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is searching for a person of interest following an early morning fatal stabbing in south Cheyenne. Agency spokesman Captain Kevin James says deputies were called to the scene in the 700 block of Mitchell Court shortly before 5:30 a.m. Monday and arrived to find a man suffering from a stab wound.
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper, Rawlins Face Weekend Flood Watches

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says heavy monsoonal rains this weekend could cause flooding in many areas of Wyoming. Watches have been posted for an area that includes the cities of Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper, Rawlins, and Wheatland among others. The agency posted this statement on its website:
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

WHP: Man Jailed After High-Speed Chase in Stolen Car

A man is behind bars after leading Wyoming troopers on a high-speed chase in a stolen car, the highway patrol says. Sgt. Jeremy Beck says it all started around 7:45 a.m. this (Friday) morning after troopers stopped to help the man and his passenger, who had run out of gas on U.S. 287 south of Laramie.
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

The Lincoln In Downtown Cheyenne Adds Two More Concerts!

The music calendar for The Lincoln in Downtown Cheyenne keeps extending and growing as the venue announced two more shows added for 2022. This is pretty exciting if you're a fan of live music, and I'll always say this, we need to see every show we can that comes through Cheyenne so when big acts look at Cheyenne, they'll know they can come here and get a crowd. We need Cheyenne to be a music city of the west.
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Laramie Students Participate in University of Wyoming’s COWGIRLS in STEM Camp

What a way to spend summer other than at summer camps. A number of elementary and middle school students spent their last part of summer at the COWGIRLS in STEM (Computational Outreach for Wyoming Girls in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) camp. A program that was created by a University of Wyoming student, gave the opportunity for their participants to build computer games using Scratch programming, work with robots, and learn Earth's geology by completing a time grid and making candy-filled sandwiches to understand how rock layers compress.
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Downtown Cheyenne Concert Postponed This Weekend

Postponed is much better than canceled. If you were looking forward to the Metalachi show this Saturday, it was announced late last night on The Lincoln's Facebook page that the show is going to be postponed for the time being. When Is The Metalachi Show At The Lincoln Being Rescheduled?
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Live Music Leads The Way For Cheyenne Events This Weekend

We've made it to another Friday and we do not lack entertainment this weekend. We're filled with options this weekend for live music. Remember back in 2020 when everything was canceled and we were all like, man, it'd be really cool if we could see some live music? This week is our overload of live music. Our cup runneth full...ith. Let's take a look at what's happening in Cheyenne this weekend.
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

POWER OUTAGE IN LARAMIE

Rocky Mountain Power's website now indicates the power will return by 1 a.m. tomorrow. There is an ongoing power outage in Laramie, according to Rocky Mountain Power's Twitter page. The estimated time for repairs is 9:30 p.m. To report your outage text "OUT" to 759677.
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Cheyenne Arts Celebration Returns Later This Month

We're two weeks removed from Cheyenne Frontier Days, I know we did a lot of resting up with so much going on, we recovered some for Fridays On The Plaza, but now, it's time to look at the events calendar and figure out when the next big shindig in Cheyenne is happening.
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

NWS Cheyenne: Hot With Increasing Chances for Storms Late Week

Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could pick up some desperately needed rain over the next week. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says while it will be mainly hot and dry east of the Laramie Range on Thursday, areas west of Interstate 25 can expect to see afternoon and evening showers and storms.
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

SE Wyoming Communities Face Heat Advisories, 100+ Temps Possible

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for several communities in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle for today, with temperatures expected to crack the 100-degree mark in some places. Communities facing heat advisories include Wheatland, Torrington, and Lusk in Wyoming as well as Scottsbluff,...
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Prost! Black Tooth Brewing In Cheyenne Announces Oktoberfest Date

Ok, this is not a drill, Black Tooth has announced their annual Oktoberfest!. If you've missed out on the last two Oktoberfest celebrations at Black Tooth in the past couple of years, it's the best party of the year. They go all out, they have tons of activities, oh and BEER. Yes, Black Tooth has one of my favorite Oktoberfest brews and they will be pouring easy.
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Laramie Police Asking For Help Identifying Woman In Fraud Case

The Laramie Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman in a fraud case. That's according to a post on the LAPD Facebook page:. ''The Laramie Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying this subject as part of an active fraud investigation. If you know, or have seen this person, please contact us at the non-emergent dispatch number, 307-721-2526. Reference case 22-09745."
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Wyoming Distillery Bottles Railroad History in Craft Whiskey

In 1867, the Union Pacific Railroad pulled into the dusty station of what would become Cheyenne, Wyoming. The railroad is deeply tied to our beautiful state. The pioneers, cowboys, and railroad workers came on the Old West steam engines that built Wyoming with their bare hands and endless dedication. The award-winning Wyoming-based Brush Creek Distillery seeks to embody this legacy of backbreaking work and determination in their Railroad Rye Whiskey.
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Online Poll: 2022 Albany County Sheriff’s Race

Wyoming's Primary election day is rapidly approaching. On August 16, voters across Wyoming will be going to the polls to cast ballots for offices ranging from Governor to local city council and county commission races. In Albany County, one of the high-profile races is that for county sheriff where three...
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
KOWB AM 1290

KOWB AM 1290

Laramie, WY
ABOUT

KOWB-AM , has the best news and sports coverage for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

