Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cheyenne's old A&W Root Beer's demolished!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Where Spirit Halloween will be in Cheyenne in 2022OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Arby's on Lincolnway is getting a refresh!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Crumbl Cookies: first Cheyenne store is coming soon!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Cheyenne may be getting a new Ziggi's Coffee!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Related
27-Year-Old Killed in Rollover Crash Northwest of Cheyenne
A 27-year-old Cheyenne man is dead after rolling his pickup northwest of town early Wednesday morning, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 1 a.m. near milepost 27 on Wyoming 211 (Horse Creek Road). The patrol says Adam Martin was headed north at a high rate of speed...
Person of Interest Sought After Man Stabbed to Death in Cheyenne
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is searching for a person of interest following an early morning fatal stabbing in south Cheyenne. Agency spokesman Captain Kevin James says deputies were called to the scene in the 700 block of Mitchell Court shortly before 5:30 a.m. Monday and arrived to find a man suffering from a stab wound.
Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper, Rawlins Face Weekend Flood Watches
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says heavy monsoonal rains this weekend could cause flooding in many areas of Wyoming. Watches have been posted for an area that includes the cities of Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper, Rawlins, and Wheatland among others. The agency posted this statement on its website:
First Saturday Cheyenne Farmer’s Market This Weekend
The 2022 Cheyenne Farmer's Market will get underway on Saturday, August 13 from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. Once again this year it will be held at Parking Lot B at Frontier Park in Cheyenne. Cheyenne Frontier Days has donated the space for the market. It was first held at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHP: Man Jailed After High-Speed Chase in Stolen Car
A man is behind bars after leading Wyoming troopers on a high-speed chase in a stolen car, the highway patrol says. Sgt. Jeremy Beck says it all started around 7:45 a.m. this (Friday) morning after troopers stopped to help the man and his passenger, who had run out of gas on U.S. 287 south of Laramie.
The Lincoln In Downtown Cheyenne Adds Two More Concerts!
The music calendar for The Lincoln in Downtown Cheyenne keeps extending and growing as the venue announced two more shows added for 2022. This is pretty exciting if you're a fan of live music, and I'll always say this, we need to see every show we can that comes through Cheyenne so when big acts look at Cheyenne, they'll know they can come here and get a crowd. We need Cheyenne to be a music city of the west.
Laramie Students Participate in University of Wyoming’s COWGIRLS in STEM Camp
What a way to spend summer other than at summer camps. A number of elementary and middle school students spent their last part of summer at the COWGIRLS in STEM (Computational Outreach for Wyoming Girls in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) camp. A program that was created by a University of Wyoming student, gave the opportunity for their participants to build computer games using Scratch programming, work with robots, and learn Earth's geology by completing a time grid and making candy-filled sandwiches to understand how rock layers compress.
Downtown Cheyenne Concert Postponed This Weekend
Postponed is much better than canceled. If you were looking forward to the Metalachi show this Saturday, it was announced late last night on The Lincoln's Facebook page that the show is going to be postponed for the time being. When Is The Metalachi Show At The Lincoln Being Rescheduled?
RELATED PEOPLE
Live Music Leads The Way For Cheyenne Events This Weekend
We've made it to another Friday and we do not lack entertainment this weekend. We're filled with options this weekend for live music. Remember back in 2020 when everything was canceled and we were all like, man, it'd be really cool if we could see some live music? This week is our overload of live music. Our cup runneth full...ith. Let's take a look at what's happening in Cheyenne this weekend.
POWER OUTAGE IN LARAMIE
Rocky Mountain Power's website now indicates the power will return by 1 a.m. tomorrow. There is an ongoing power outage in Laramie, according to Rocky Mountain Power's Twitter page. The estimated time for repairs is 9:30 p.m. To report your outage text "OUT" to 759677.
Cheyenne Arts Celebration Returns Later This Month
We're two weeks removed from Cheyenne Frontier Days, I know we did a lot of resting up with so much going on, we recovered some for Fridays On The Plaza, but now, it's time to look at the events calendar and figure out when the next big shindig in Cheyenne is happening.
NWS Cheyenne: Hot With Increasing Chances for Storms Late Week
Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could pick up some desperately needed rain over the next week. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says while it will be mainly hot and dry east of the Laramie Range on Thursday, areas west of Interstate 25 can expect to see afternoon and evening showers and storms.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SE Wyoming Communities Face Heat Advisories, 100+ Temps Possible
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for several communities in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle for today, with temperatures expected to crack the 100-degree mark in some places. Communities facing heat advisories include Wheatland, Torrington, and Lusk in Wyoming as well as Scottsbluff,...
New University of Wyoming Survey Finds Hageman Leading Cheney in GOP Primary for Wyoming
According to a new survey by the University of Wyoming's Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center (WYSAC), Wyoming Republican primary candidate Harriet Hageman is leading incumbent Liz Cheney by nearly 30 points in the primary race for Wyoming’s lone seat in the U.S. The survey that was conducted from July...
Prost! Black Tooth Brewing In Cheyenne Announces Oktoberfest Date
Ok, this is not a drill, Black Tooth has announced their annual Oktoberfest!. If you've missed out on the last two Oktoberfest celebrations at Black Tooth in the past couple of years, it's the best party of the year. They go all out, they have tons of activities, oh and BEER. Yes, Black Tooth has one of my favorite Oktoberfest brews and they will be pouring easy.
Laramie Police Asking For Help Identifying Woman In Fraud Case
The Laramie Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman in a fraud case. That's according to a post on the LAPD Facebook page:. ''The Laramie Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying this subject as part of an active fraud investigation. If you know, or have seen this person, please contact us at the non-emergent dispatch number, 307-721-2526. Reference case 22-09745."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wyoming Distillery Bottles Railroad History in Craft Whiskey
In 1867, the Union Pacific Railroad pulled into the dusty station of what would become Cheyenne, Wyoming. The railroad is deeply tied to our beautiful state. The pioneers, cowboys, and railroad workers came on the Old West steam engines that built Wyoming with their bare hands and endless dedication. The award-winning Wyoming-based Brush Creek Distillery seeks to embody this legacy of backbreaking work and determination in their Railroad Rye Whiskey.
Online Poll: 2022 Albany County Sheriff’s Race
Wyoming's Primary election day is rapidly approaching. On August 16, voters across Wyoming will be going to the polls to cast ballots for offices ranging from Governor to local city council and county commission races. In Albany County, one of the high-profile races is that for county sheriff where three...
No, You Can’t Skinny Dip In This Wyoming Hot Spring
Are you ever at work juggling 10 to 12 different projects at once, or at least in the middle of one significant project and you get a phone call that throws off your entire day? I mean, not even in a bad way, but it just throws you for a loop?
The Dog Days Of Summer Have Hit Cheyenne! Here Are You Weekend Plans
We've made our way to another weekend. And, with it being August, arguably the hottest month of the year, we have entered the Dog Days of Summer. So, let's find plenty of activities to keep us occupied over the weekend. Cheyenne Little Theater Presents The Old Fashioned Melodrama. If you...
KOWB AM 1290
Laramie, WY
976
Followers
4K+
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT
KOWB-AM , has the best news and sports coverage for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0