Rita Ora And Taika Waititi Are Reportedly Married After Over A Year Of Dating

By larryfitzmaurice
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zz67x_0hC59O1400

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi are married!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BHc9N_0hC59O1400
Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty images

E! News confirmed that the celebrity couple tied the knot recently.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SnXrP_0hC59O1400
Neil Mockford / GC Images / Getty Images

Beyond that, we really don't know anything else for sure about Rita and Taika's wedding — which, considering their recent history, makes a lot of sense.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VjFi6_0hC59O1400
Samir Hussein / Getty Images / WireImage

The couple have been very secretive about their relationship since pretty much the beginning and haven't really talked about it much in interviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01yu85_0hC59O1400
David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

We first got some sort of inkling that the two were romantically linked way back in April of last year, when Taika popped up with his arms around Rita in one of her Instagram posts .

@ritaora / Via instagram.com

They made their red carpet debut a few months later at the premiere of The Suicide Squad .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16kunj_0hC59O1400
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

And, of course, there was that photo of Taika and Rita making out with Thor star Tessa Thompson — to which Taika later replied , "I was doing nothing wrong. It’s fine."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZEAqb_0hC59O1400
Future Publishing / Future Publishing via Getty Images, Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Disney

Anyway, maybe Tessa went to the wedding — who knows? Given Taika and Rita's penchant for secrecy, we probably won't any time soon, which is fine. Congratulations to the happy couple!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DlA6W_0hC59O1400
Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Champagne Collet & OBC Wines

