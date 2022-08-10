Rita Ora And Taika Waititi Are Reportedly Married After Over A Year Of Dating

Related
After Rumors Swirled About Alleged Drama Between Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde And Harry Styles, What’s Really Going On?
Here’s what’s really going on after rumors swirled about there being drama between Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde, and Harry Styles.
Jennifer Lopez Reveals The 2 Special Photos Of Ben Affleck She Has In Her Bathrooom
After two engagements to the love of her life, Jennifer Lopez, 52, is finally married to Ben Affleck, 49! And in a new video posted to Instagram, fans got a sneak peek into Jennifer’s luxe private bathroom, where she got ready for her July 16 Las Vegas wedding. The clip, posted by her hair stylist Chris Appleton, showed a beaming Jennifer twirling in a stunning white maxi dress and looking in the mirror as she prepped for her big ceremony.
Selena Gomez and Hannah Montana are sharing the same house, but is Miley Cyrus making a cameo?
Selena Gomez is preparing for the premiere of the next season of her fan-favorite cooking show ‘Selena + Chef’ on August 18. And while viewers are thrilled for the release of new episodes, featuring special guests and new recipes, others noticed something different in the latest teaser...
RELATED PEOPLE
Salma Hayek Documents What Happens When You Take Tom Cruise Out to Dinner in Hilarious Instagram Post
Keeping a low profile isn't exactly easy when you're Tom Cruise!. The Top Gun star had no problem third-wheeling over the weekend as he stepped out for dinner with Salma Hayek and her husband, François-Henri Pinault, but the couple may have been a little surprised at just how much of a spectacle he caused by just being, well, himself.
Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes’ Daughter Makes Big Screen Debut
The daughter of Top Gun: Maverick star, Tom Cruise and former Dawson’s Creek sweetheart Katie Holmes is making her big screen debut in Holmes’ upcoming flick Alone Together. The film was written by 43-year-old homes and follows the story of strangers who are put together during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Share a Passionate Kiss on a Bench in Paris During Their Honeymoon
Mr. and Mrs. Affleck are showing off their love all over Paris. Today, Lopez and Affleck were seen showing sweet PDA on a private walk around a garden. The Marry Me star was glowing in a white flowy midi dress, featuring a colorful floral print, short sleeves, and an ample skirt. She carried a red bag and wore natural makeup and a messy bun.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lynda Carter shares a throwback with a very young Ben Affleck
Lynda Carter is mostly known for her role as “Wonder Woman” but she has an extensive career in TV and film. Carter took to social media to reminisce about one of her old projects, where she starred alongside a pre-JLO Ben Affleck. RELATED: Jennifer Lopez...
Kathy Hilton Mistook Lizzo For Precious — A Fictional Character — On Live TV, And People Aren't Happy About It
"Precious isn't even a real person!"
Harper's Bazaar
Ben Affleck Reunites with Ex Jennifer Garner After His Honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck is back in America following his romantic European honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez—and the first thing he did upon returning was reunite with his ex-wife and son. The Deep Water star was spotted enjoying a pool day in Los Angeles with Jennifer Garner and 10-year-old son Samuel Garner Affleck this weekend.
Brad Pitt Says Ana de Armas Is ‘Phenomenal’ as Marilyn Monroe in ‘Blonde’
Brad Pitt stands up for Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe after audiences share mixed reactions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Reese Witherspoon’s Son Deacon Phillippe Will Make Acting Debut on Mindy Kaling’s ‘Never Have I Ever’
It’s in his blood. Deacon Phillippe will make his acting debut on Netflix in August, following in mom Reese Witherspoon and dad Ryan Phillippe‘s footsteps. Deacon, 18, will play a role in Never Have I Ever season 3. The high school series was created by Mindy Kaling, one of Witherspoon’s pals. Kaling, 43, had Deacon’s mom guest star on The Mindy Project before they costarred in 2018’s A Wrinkle in Time. Kaling also has a recurring role on The Morning Show and is writing the Legally Blonde 3 script.
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Saturday Night Live Alum Kate McKinnon Reflects On The Sketches That Made Her Feel The Most ‘Connected’ To The Audience
Saturday Night Live lost Kate McKinnon and more stars earlier this summer, a development that saddened many viewers who loved her chameleon nature and hilarious characters. It’s only been a few months since she departed the late-night institution, but McKinnon is already reminiscing about her time on the show. And in a recent interview, she got candid about the sketches that made her feel most "connected" to the audience.
Vanessa Hudgens shares photos from Sarah Hyland's tropical bachelorette
Sarah Hyland is getting married to Wells Adams but before she does she had one last HURRAH with her gal pals! One of her bridesmaids many of you will recognize is former Hight School Musical star, Vanessa Hudgens, who over the weekend took to social media to share behind-the-scenes photos from the Modern Family star's tropical bachelorette.
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck wed in Las Vegas drive-through
NEW YORK (AP) — Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were wed Saturday in a late-night Las Vegas drive-through chapel, culminating a relationship that stretched over two decades in two separate romances and headlined countless tabloid covers. Lopez announced their marriage Sunday in her newsletter for fans with the heading...
22 Songs From The '90s Millennials Haven't Thought About In Decades But Will Remember Right Away
I don't even remember some of these artists.
Reese Witherspoon Says ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Has Provided “A Lot of Inspiration” for ‘Legally Blonde 3’
Reese Witherspoon is finding unexpected inspiration for Elle Woods’ next big moment. Witherspoon spoke with USA Today for an interview published Friday, during which she teased the status of development for the long-discussed third movie in the Legally Blonde franchise. The star said she remains hopeful that the sequel will still happen and that the recent success of Top Gun: Maverick has helped spur ideas for her own film’s team. More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount Settles Suit Against 'Mission: Impossible' Insurer Over COVID-19 Production Delays'Surface' Review: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Outshines the Bland Drama in Apple TV+'s Uninvolving Thriller Series'Where the Crawdads...
You Won't Be Perfectly Fine After Hearing Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Discuss His Ex Taylor Swift's Music
Watch: Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Discuss His Ex Taylor Swift's Music. You won't be able to calm down after watching this video of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner talk about Taylor Swift's music. As we know, the Game of Thrones star is a huge Swiftie, as is her husband,...
BuzzFeed
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0