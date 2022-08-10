ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

I Tried The New Bio-Oil Lotion And It's Worth The Hype

By Kristen Adaway
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01GETL_0hC590ut00
Kao USA Inc.

BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. All products were independently selected by our editors, and the prices were accurate and items in stock at the time of publication.

Toward the end of my middle school years, I went through a major growth spurt. Over the course of just one summer , I grew 3 inches and arrived back from break towering over most of my friends and classmates. In addition to getting used to my new height, there was one side effect that I just couldn’t seem to get over: the fresh stretch marks that appeared all over my body.

My dermatologist at the time recommended Bio-Oil skincare oil , a longtime drugstore staple infused with a slew of vitamins and plant extracts. Before long the streaky scars that had taken over my knees and elbows became less noticeable, and I was more comfortable with wearing shorts and short-sleeved shirts again. From then on, I knew this oil would be a permanent part of my beauty routine. So when I received the news that my beloved skincare brand launched a new body lotion, I knew I had to get my hands on it. I wasn’t alone.

“I literally couldn’t get [the lotion] shipped to me fast enough,” said fellow shopping writer Tessa Flores, who has previously written about her obsession with Bio-Oil . “I love that it still contains its traditional all-star infusions of seed oils and vitamin E, but with the addition of hyaluronic acid, which is great for retaining moisture.”

After testing out the lotion for a few days, I had to let the rest of the world know about my experience.

Now, even though it’s categorized as a lotion, I would actually describe this more as a creamy oil. It’s a bit runny and way more thin than a traditional moisturizer, but seemingly absorbs into my skin better than a lot of lotions I’ve used. It would make a great oil alternative to apply right before bed so your sheets don’t become greasy.

Because it’s so light, you may be wondering how in the world it actually moisturizes so well. For one thing, in addition to the hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, it also contains shea, jojoba, and rosehip oils. And according to the trade site Cosmetics and Toiletries , “water and oil are lightly bound together” in the formula, which becomes emulsified when you shake it before applying.

As someone who hates the feeling of oils on my skin, Bio-Oil’s lotion passed my test for comfort. Throughout the day, I forgot I was even wearing it. It gave my skin a healthy glow without looking like I’d doused myself in oil. It also has no smell, so if you have sensitive skin (or a sensitive nose), you shouldn’t have any issues with it.

You can buy Bio-Oil Moisturizing Body Lotion from Amazon for around $12.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.

More on this

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

The Dark Spot Corrector That’s ‘Even Better Than Laser Treatments’ Is Secretly on Sale

Click here to read the full article. When it comes to skin concerns, dark spots and scars might be more of a nuisance than acne itself—and that’s saying a lot. But unlike zits, these marks can stick around for a long, long time, and they’re equally as annoying to deal with. And, unfortunately, they always seem to come out of nowhere… then stick around for what seems like the rest of eternity. To deal with these pesky situations, you have a few couple options, among the most popular: finding a skincare product designed to fade the dark spots away, or investing...
SKIN CARE
shefinds

A Dermatologist Says These Tricks To Reduce Fine Lines And Wrinkles Are Better Than Botox

Creator and founder of VivreSKIN Laboratories Mina-Jacqueline Au authored this story. While aging is inevitable, the good news is that there are simple ways to buy some time and slow down the process. Some of these require minimal changes and adjustments in lifestyle habits. More often than not, we don’t think about the small things and just go straight to minimally invasive procedures or plastic surgery. While those are great solutions, it’s always a good idea to try these simple steps first and delay the need for things that may be more invasive.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lotions#Sensitive Skin#Jojoba Oil#Hype#Kao Usa Inc
SheKnows

Drew Barrymore-Approved Skincare Is Majorly Marked Down — Including This Beloved Retinol Set

Drew Barrymore‘s coveted glow is hard to miss. In fact, it’s constantly the center of attention and conversation from the red carpet to talk shows everywhere. Although the actress invests in some seriously good skincare, she also mixes in attainable finds. One brand Barrymore has shared before is Sunday Riley — she turns to their retinol sleeping night oil that smooths and fades signs of aging. And not only is the Drew Barrymore-approved retinol on sale, but it’s available in the travel kit that comes with another Sunday Riley best seller. The Sunday Riley Mini Power Couple Travel Kit is one...
SKIN CARE
shefinds

Dermatologists Say These Are The 3 Makeup Products You Should Stop Using Immediately Over 40

Aging gracefully is possible with a balanced diet, ample hydration, a consistent sleep schedule, regular exercise, and of course, using dermatologist-approved makeup and skincare products. With that said, some products can do more harm for aging skin than good, and we checked in with board-certified dermatologists and skincare experts to learn more about which ones to avoid for a healthier complexion. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, board-certified dermatologist and author at My Psoriasis Team, Dr. Nadir Qazi, DO, board-certified physician, cosmetic dermatology surgeon, and owner of Qazi Cosmetic Clinic, and Dr. Erum N. Ilyas, MD, MBE, FAAD, board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology and founder and CEO of AmberNoon.
SKIN CARE
Allure

When My Pores Got Bigger With Age, I Went on a Mission to Shrink Them

All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pores: We all have them. A lot of us have mixed feelings about them. But even though I've looked at my own pores in extreme close-up — side note: I no longer use magnifying mirrors — I had no clue what to do about the smattering of pores on my cheeks that seemed to multiply and grow overnight… and I was baffled as to why they were getting more pronounced with age.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
ETOnline.com

Oversized Purses Are Fall’s New ‘It’ Accessory: 10 Ways To Welcome the Macro Bag Renaissance

Over the last few years, micro bags have been infiltrating runways and landing on our Instagram feed, from the Jacquemus Le Chiquito Mini craze to Lizzo's ridiculously tiny Valentino purse moment on the red carpet. While the mini bags may be adorable, they're also incredibly impractical—you can barely fit a coin in some of them, let alone a phone or a laptop. So we have to admit: we breathed a huge sigh of relief when we heard that oversized purses were making their way back in style.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
In Style

Fresh's New Anti-Aging Serum Is 15 Years in the Making

The health benefits of tea don't stop at drinking it. Applying a skincare product infused with tea provides your skin with the same antioxidants and jolt of caffeine. Tea drinkers know some teas are stronger than others, which is why Fresh has made the Mauritius tea plant the star of the new Tea Elixir Skin Resilience Activating Serum.
SKIN CARE
Real Simple

Ask a Beauty Editor: Best Drugstore Concealers (Under $15!)

Ever wanted to pick the brain of a beauty editor? Or get beauty product recommendations from someone who has tried them all? You've come to the right place. In our weekly series, beauty editor Hana Hong answers your biggest skincare, hair care, and makeup questions, all submitted by Real Simple readers. Tune in every Tuesday and submit your own burning beauty questions here for a chance to be featured.
MAKEUP
MindBodyGreen

Ingredient Spotlight: What Is Allantoin + Skin Benefits & Best Products

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Like snail mucin and lotus extract, allantoin is a popular ingredient in the world of Korean Beauty, though it may not be discussed as often. This star ingredient is so notable because of its ability to soothe the skin of just about anyone, regardless of skin type or sensitivity.
SKIN CARE
Allure

Augustinus Bader's The Light Cream Is a Mattifying Dream for My Oily Skin

All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. As a self-proclaimed greasy girl, many moisturizers tend to be a tinge too rich for my liking. So, when Augustinus Bader's The Light Cream landed on my desk, the first thought that came to my head when I saw its slim, bulbous-bottomed bottle was, "Oh, that's not going to work for me."
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

Drew Barrymore Loves These Travel Sandals & They're Currently up to 54% Off at Nordstrom

We owe Drew Barrymore so much. Honestly, the multi-hyphenate has always given longtime fans the best recommendations on beauty items, haircare products — in fact, her own kitchen line never fails to impress us. But even when Barrymore doesn’t know it, she’s serving some major fashion inspiration. One of her recent footwear choices features the fashionable and practical Teva sandal, and it’s currently up to 54% off on certain styles. In a video clip, which Barrymore posted to Instagram a few days ago, the eponymous talk show host gave social media fans and followers a look at what she’s been up...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
PopSugar

Coach's New Limited-Edition Handbag Collection Is Too Cute to Handle

Meet Dreamie, Sweetie, Sparkie, Winkie, and Groovie, aka the Coachies. These personalities are a part of Coach's new limited-edition fall collection of the cutest handbags packed with personality. The Coachies line includes card holders, crossbody bags, and the Rogue 25 and 17 designs. Each piece has a set of animated eyes with colorful detailing on a bold and vibrant backdrop. The handbags are accessorized with turn locks, tassels, zipper tabs, and other cutesy charms and details that give the appearance of hands and legs. Plus, some of these pieces are made with recycled materials. This collection has a piece for every vibe; it's fun, playful, and eccentric in the chicest way. These expressive bags will steal the spotlight, and you have to be OK with it.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SheKnows

Bethenny Frankel Loves This Cream “Trio to End All Trios” That's Basically the Cream Version of Tom Ford’s Iconic Palette

Bethenny Frankel has found — yet again — another Holy Grail makeup item. This time, Frankel is raving about the Hourglass Illume Sheer Color Trio because it’s basically a cream version of her OG favorite compact. “Let me show you what I found — the trio to end all trios,” Frankel said in a recent TikTok video. “Hourglass has this cream trio. This is like the Tom Ford powder one in cream. It’s got that same story going on. This is amazing. All you need is this.” Frankel said she used to use the Tom Ford Soleil Afterglow Contouring Compact religiously, saying that...
MAKEUP
MindBodyGreen

Lip Moisturizer vs. Lip Balm: Is There Actually A Difference?

Proper lip care goes way beyond swiping on a lip balm. Sure, a high-quality salve is crucial for a soft and supple pout—but you can’t just snag any ol’ pot or tube and call it a day. The formula you choose can mean all the difference between plush, velvety lips and even more flakes. We’ll go ahead and assume you’d rather secure the former.
MAKEUP
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy