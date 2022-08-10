Win/Loss Predictions for the 2022 Nevada Football Team. How Will New Nevada Head Coach Ken Wilson Do In His Debut Season?. The Nevada Wolf Pack’s 2022 season will begin in just two weeks and this season will bring about new change for the Nevada football program. The Wolf Pack will have a new head coach in Ken Wilson and Wilson inherits a team with several new players in key positions. The Wolf Pack and its new head coach and players will try to navigate this upcoming schedule and try to become bowl eligible for a fifth straight season.

