Buccaneers center Robert Hainsey carted off after injury at practice

The situation along the offensive line in Tampa Bay might have just gone from bad to worse. After losing center Ryan Jensen for “months” with a knee injury suffered at the start of training camp, backup center Robert Hainsey was just taken off the practice field on a cart after suffering a lower body injury of his own.

Hainsey suffered the injury near the end of Tampa Bay’s first joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday:

When the team lost Jensen earlier in training camp, Hainsey was mentioned as the most likely option to step into the starting spot. Reports out of Tampa Bay indicated that the team was pleased with his progress after stepping into the starting role:

If this turns out to be a serious injury, in-house options remain for Tampa Bay, including Nick Leverett, who slid into the center spot after Hainsey’s injury:

There also remains a potential external replacement, as veteran center J.C. Tretter remains a free agent after being released by the Cleveland Browns.

Update: The Buccaneers and Hainsey reported after practice that the center was dealing with cramps in his legs: