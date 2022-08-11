ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

How to preorder the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro — best deals so far

By Louis Ramirez
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 4 days ago
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Price: $229
Colors: Graphite, White, Bora Purple
Battery life (rated) : 5 hours with ANC on (20 hours with charging case), 8 hours with ANC off (30 hours with charging case)
Connectivity : Bluetooth 5.3
Size : 0.8 x 0.9 x 0.8 inches (per bud): 1.97 x 1.97 x 1.10 inches (charging case)

The first Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro preorders are now live. The buds will be widely available come August 26.

Announced during the Samsung Unpacked event, the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro cost $229, which is a slight increase from the $199 Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro . However, the new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro feature a new design, fresh color options, and a handful of audio upgrades that Samsung hopes will make them worth the cost of admission.

Additionally, there are plenty of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro preorder deals you can take advantage of now to help lower the cost of Samsung's new buds. Currently, the best preorder deal comes from Samsung itself. Samsung is offering Tom's Guide readers an exclusive $75 credit when you trade-in any Galaxy Buds in any condition. You'll also get a $30 Samsung credit and Wireless Charger ($59 value) for free along with your purchase. For more ways to save, make sure to check out our Samsung promo codes guide.

Plus, check out the best Galaxy Z Fold 4 deal right now .

How to preorder the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b36st_0hC551E800

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: $75 credit w/ trade-in @ Samsung
Exclusive deal! One of the best Galaxy Buds 2 Pro preorder deals can be found at Samsung. The manufacturer is offering a $75 credit when you trade-in an old pair of Galaxy Buds in any condition. Plus, Tom's Guide readers will get an exclusive $30 Samsung credit and Wireless Charger ($59 value) for free. Offer is valid through August 26. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ksnh0_0hC551E800

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: for $229 @ AT&T
Although you can find Galaxy Buds 2 Pro preorders at AT&T, the carrier isn't currently offering any deals on Samsung's upcoming buds. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jjowI_0hC551E800

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: for $229 @ Verizon
Preorders of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are now live at Verizon. The carrier is offering them at full price. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UIBvf_0hC551E800

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: for $229 @ Amazon
Amazon is offering Galaxy Buds 2 Pro preorders. However, there are currently no Buds 2 Pro preorder deals or freebies at the moment, which means you'll pay full price for your buds. View Deal

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

