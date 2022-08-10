ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

milwaukeecourieronline.com

Federal Food Aid in Wisconsin has Evolved, but Users Still Face Decades-Old Barriers

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Although she’s been receiving federal food assistance for around 15 years, Madison resident Elizabeth Blume has never eaten government cheese. But she’s heard horror stories...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Dane Co. flips back to high COVID-19 community levels

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. returned to high COVID-19 community levels in the latest weekly update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Four other counties in the area – Columbia, Grant, Richland, and Sauk – also moved into the high column this week, while Rock Co. still remains at that level.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
captimes.com

Historic Stoughton building becomes woodworking paradise

A historic Stoughton building that stood vacant for nearly a decade now invites visitors in to buy and build wood crafts. Dubbed the Doughboy Building because it was once the home of Doughboy Feeds, the century-old building at 501 E. Main St. was last occupied nine years ago by a fleet of milk trucks. In the 1920s and 1930s, it was an auto showroom.
STOUGHTON, WI
captimes.com

MMSD superintendent talks teacher shortages in national media

Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins has been on a national media tour over the past week. He’s been quoted in the Washington Post and spoke to CNN and Meet the Press NOW, all about the national teacher shortage, its causes and MMSD’s potential solutions as the 2022-23 school year quickly approaches.
MADISON, WI
1440 WROK

Wisconsin’s ‘Original’ Capital Is Now A Vacant Ghost Town

Did you know that the capital of Wisconsin would have been a little closer to Illinois if history had gone slightly different?. The town of Belmont, Wisconsin is, I think officially, a sleepy hamlet. Tucked in the southwest corner of the state, above Galena, maybe 30 miles north of the border, Belmont is officially home to 986 residents as of the 2010 census.
BELMONT, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. Humane Society hosts Clear the Shelters event

FoodShare providers plan to use a federal grant to improve fraud prevention tactics through new detection technology. Madison’s Gun Buy Back event goal is to benefit the safety of all communities. Updated: 23 hours ago. |. The Madison Gun Buy Back event aims to benefit the local Madison community,...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘They’re fed up with all the gun violence’: Alder brings north Madison residents, agencies together to explore solutions

MADISON Wis.- People are frustrated about gun violence in Madison — wanting solutions and soon. But finding those solutions takes teamwork and talking, and that’s where community leaders started Thursday night.  “I hope our whole city wakes up and helps help us solve this problem,” said Bonnie Roe. “I don’t find it acceptable what’s becoming worse in Madison as we...
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Time capsule found in Madison church wall revealed

A copy of The Capital Times from 1968 was among items that were revealed during an opening of a time capsule Thursday that was found in the wall of Zion Lutheran Church. The time capsule, which was put together by members of the church back in the 1960s, was opened during a community gathering in front of the makerspace Sector67 on Madison's east side, just a few blocks away from the soon-to-be-redeveloped church.
MADISON, WI
fitchburgstar.com

Emmi Roth to move headquarters to Stoughton

Emmi Roth, a Fitchburg-based company that produces and distributes brands of specialty cheeses from Wisconsin and Switzerland, announced it will be moving its headquarters to Stoughton, likely by the end of next year. The move was announced during an official groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 4 at its new headquarters...
STOUGHTON, WI
WIFR

$13.48M to improve access to Beloit Ho-Chunk casino

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The City of Beloit and the Ho-Chunk nation were awarded a multi-million dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation for road improvements near the new Beloit casino. The RAISE grant was fully approved by the Department of Transportation for much-needed road improvement projects given prospected...
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

West Towne Mall giving away a $300 back-to-school shopping spree

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Calling all back-to-school shoppers!. West Towne Mall is helping ease family’s financial burden of back to school shopping with a $300 shopping spree to make sure their kids are all set for the first day of school. To get a chance to win this shopping...
MADISON, WI
City of Madison Wisconsin

Update on Proposed Development at 5602 and 5606 Schroeder Road

JD McCormick Properties has formally submitted their development proposal for 5602-5606 Schroeder Road. Land use application: City of Madison - File #: 73203 (legistar.com) Demolition permit application: City of Madison - File #: 73200 (legistar.com) July 21st Neighborhood Meeting: Recording and Presentation. The existing structures would be demolished, and a...
MADISON, WI

