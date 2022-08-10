Read full article on original website
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wisconsin Approves New Annual PaymentsCadrene HeslopMadison, WI
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Federal Food Aid in Wisconsin has Evolved, but Users Still Face Decades-Old Barriers
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Although she’s been receiving federal food assistance for around 15 years, Madison resident Elizabeth Blume has never eaten government cheese. But she’s heard horror stories...
spectrumnews1.com
Only one of Wisconsin's top 10 school districts has consistently grown its teaching staff. Here's how.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — While teacher staffing levels drop across the state, one Wisconsin district has grown. Over the last five years, most of the top 10 school districts in the state have had their staffing levels shrink. However, they’ve shrunk along with enrollment, and enrollment has often dropped at an even greater rate.
nbc15.com
Dane Co. flips back to high COVID-19 community levels
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. returned to high COVID-19 community levels in the latest weekly update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Four other counties in the area – Columbia, Grant, Richland, and Sauk – also moved into the high column this week, while Rock Co. still remains at that level.
milwaukeeindependent.com
Milton House: Wisconsin’s only remaining authenticated stop on the Underground Railroad
As enslaved people sought freedom in Canada in the mid-1800s, some passed through Wisconsin on the Underground Railroad. The secretive nature of the operation makes it difficult for historians to fully track, but existing records show how Wisconsinites lent a helping hand to those fleeing slavery in the South. The...
captimes.com
Historic Stoughton building becomes woodworking paradise
A historic Stoughton building that stood vacant for nearly a decade now invites visitors in to buy and build wood crafts. Dubbed the Doughboy Building because it was once the home of Doughboy Feeds, the century-old building at 501 E. Main St. was last occupied nine years ago by a fleet of milk trucks. In the 1920s and 1930s, it was an auto showroom.
captimes.com
MMSD superintendent talks teacher shortages in national media
Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins has been on a national media tour over the past week. He’s been quoted in the Washington Post and spoke to CNN and Meet the Press NOW, all about the national teacher shortage, its causes and MMSD’s potential solutions as the 2022-23 school year quickly approaches.
Wisconsin’s ‘Original’ Capital Is Now A Vacant Ghost Town
Did you know that the capital of Wisconsin would have been a little closer to Illinois if history had gone slightly different?. The town of Belmont, Wisconsin is, I think officially, a sleepy hamlet. Tucked in the southwest corner of the state, above Galena, maybe 30 miles north of the border, Belmont is officially home to 986 residents as of the 2010 census.
nbc15.com
Dane Co. Humane Society hosts Clear the Shelters event
FoodShare providers plan to use a federal grant to improve fraud prevention tactics through new detection technology. Madison’s Gun Buy Back event goal is to benefit the safety of all communities. Updated: 23 hours ago. |. The Madison Gun Buy Back event aims to benefit the local Madison community,...
‘They’re fed up with all the gun violence’: Alder brings north Madison residents, agencies together to explore solutions
MADISON Wis.- People are frustrated about gun violence in Madison — wanting solutions and soon. But finding those solutions takes teamwork and talking, and that’s where community leaders started Thursday night. “I hope our whole city wakes up and helps help us solve this problem,” said Bonnie Roe. “I don’t find it acceptable what’s becoming worse in Madison as we...
Trainer named Best of Madison: ‘That honor was huge’
MADISON, Wis. — The Best of Madison winners were announced a few weeks ago, and for Madison’s best personal trainer, it means more than just a title. Mike Onsrud came out on top in Madison Magazine’s annual rankings. He described the moment he learned he had won.
captimes.com
Time capsule found in Madison church wall revealed
A copy of The Capital Times from 1968 was among items that were revealed during an opening of a time capsule Thursday that was found in the wall of Zion Lutheran Church. The time capsule, which was put together by members of the church back in the 1960s, was opened during a community gathering in front of the makerspace Sector67 on Madison's east side, just a few blocks away from the soon-to-be-redeveloped church.
‘Not something that is sustainable’: Dane Co. Sheriff responds to Black Caucus jail renovation plans
MADISON, Wis. — Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett is reacting to the new Jail Consolidation Plan proposed by the Black Caucus of the Dane County Board, and he’s not convinced it’s a good idea. “Looking at this from a critical lens with regard to their proposal, it’s...
iheart.com
Madison County Finds Triple E In A Mosquito Pool In Town Of Sullivan
Town of Sullivan, N.Y - The Madison County Health Department says they have their first positive Eastern Equine Encephalitis or Triple E virus mosquito pool of the season. The sample was collected at a trap site on Smith Ridge Road in the Town of Sullivan. They say the type of...
fitchburgstar.com
Emmi Roth to move headquarters to Stoughton
Emmi Roth, a Fitchburg-based company that produces and distributes brands of specialty cheeses from Wisconsin and Switzerland, announced it will be moving its headquarters to Stoughton, likely by the end of next year. The move was announced during an official groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 4 at its new headquarters...
WIFR
$13.48M to improve access to Beloit Ho-Chunk casino
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The City of Beloit and the Ho-Chunk nation were awarded a multi-million dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation for road improvements near the new Beloit casino. The RAISE grant was fully approved by the Department of Transportation for much-needed road improvement projects given prospected...
nbc15.com
West Towne Mall giving away a $300 back-to-school shopping spree
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Calling all back-to-school shoppers!. West Towne Mall is helping ease family’s financial burden of back to school shopping with a $300 shopping spree to make sure their kids are all set for the first day of school. To get a chance to win this shopping...
nbc15.com
‘The Great Taste of the Midwest’ returns to full capacity in Madison this weekend
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of the largest craft beer festivals in the country is returning to full capacity this weekend in Madison. The Great Taste of the Midwest is being held Saturday from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Olin Park. There will be more than 200 breweries from...
‘Be Kind’ campaign underway in Sauk City after teen dies by suicide: ‘We can’t have another one’
Community members and businesses in the Sauk City area are reminding people to be kind to one another following a teenager's death by suicide two weeks ago.
City of Madison Wisconsin
Update on Proposed Development at 5602 and 5606 Schroeder Road
JD McCormick Properties has formally submitted their development proposal for 5602-5606 Schroeder Road. Land use application: City of Madison - File #: 73203 (legistar.com) Demolition permit application: City of Madison - File #: 73200 (legistar.com) July 21st Neighborhood Meeting: Recording and Presentation. The existing structures would be demolished, and a...
