Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Chainlink [LINK] had gained by more than 10% in 24 hours, at press time. Enticing, but a drop in the bucket compared to what it lost in the crypto-winter that spared no one. In fact, LINK saw its value plummet by more than 83% from its all-time high of $52.88 in May 2021.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO