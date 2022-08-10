ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Formula 1: The young driver who could fuel a U.S. surge

Amid a rise in popularity of Formula 1 in the United States, this American-born driver could cause a boom in the nation’s growing fanbase. Just one season away from the United States playing host to three Formula 1 races in a single year, it’s impressive to see how far the sport has come stateside.
NASCAR: The other driver who could be screwed by the playoff system

Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. are generating a ton of buzz as it pertains to the flaws of the NASCAR playoff system. But who else is getting the short end of the stick?. Kevin Harvick’s win in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway did what most victories have done throughout the 2022 season: shook up the playoff picture.
NASCAR weekend schedule at Richmond Raceway

The hunt for playoff positions in the NASCAR Cup Series will continue this weekend at Richmond Raceway, one of the oldest tracks on the Cup schedule. Sunday’s 400-lap, 300-mile race will provide another opportunity to drivers who have not won a race to visit victory lane and join the 15 winners already on the playoff grid. Ryan Blaney holds the 16th (and last) spot on the grid via points. Martin Truex Jr. is the first driver below the cutoff line.
NASCAR: The playoff scenario that everyone keeps ignoring

Ryan Blaney or Martin Truex Jr.? That is the question that many are asking, but it may not be relevant when it comes to the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick found victory lane for the first time in almost two years on Sunday at Michigan International Speedway, and his FireKeepers Casino 400 victory made him the 15th different winner through the first 23 races of the NASCAR Cup Series season.
Friday 5: Trackhouse Racing’s Project 91 effort drawing interest

Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks says the interest in NASCAR among drivers worldwide will help fuel his Project 91, which debuts next weekend at Watkins Glen International with former F1 driver Kimi Raikkonen making his Cup debut. “I know — and have known for a long time — that there...
