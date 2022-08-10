Read full article on original website
Formula 1: The young driver who could fuel a U.S. surge
Amid a rise in popularity of Formula 1 in the United States, this American-born driver could cause a boom in the nation’s growing fanbase. Just one season away from the United States playing host to three Formula 1 races in a single year, it’s impressive to see how far the sport has come stateside.
AthlonSports.com
NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway
The NASCAR Cup Series goes short track racing for the first time in four months with the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway. Sunday's event is one of just three races left in a regular season scheduled to wrap up at the end of the month. Richmond’s length (3/4...
Kurt Busch Missing the NASCAR Playoffs Could Be a Disastrous Setback for Future Driver Safety
If Kurt Busch misses the NASCAR Playoffs, future drivers may not speak up about their personal health when they should. The post Kurt Busch Missing the NASCAR Playoffs Could Be a Disastrous Setback for Future Driver Safety appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: The other driver who could be screwed by the playoff system
Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. are generating a ton of buzz as it pertains to the flaws of the NASCAR playoff system. But who else is getting the short end of the stick?. Kevin Harvick’s win in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway did what most victories have done throughout the 2022 season: shook up the playoff picture.
NBC Sports
NASCAR weekend schedule at Richmond Raceway
The hunt for playoff positions in the NASCAR Cup Series will continue this weekend at Richmond Raceway, one of the oldest tracks on the Cup schedule. Sunday’s 400-lap, 300-mile race will provide another opportunity to drivers who have not won a race to visit victory lane and join the 15 winners already on the playoff grid. Ryan Blaney holds the 16th (and last) spot on the grid via points. Martin Truex Jr. is the first driver below the cutoff line.
AOL Corp
NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace signs extension with 23XI, but still has ‘unfinished business’
Bubba Wallace and 23XI Racing will continue their professional partnership. The 28-year-old Cup Series driver has signed a multi-year contract extension to keep him in the No. 23 car, the team announced Friday afternoon. “We’ve been working on this contract extension for a while now, and we finally see it...
NASCAR Mailbag: ‘Every Car Being the Same Is No Longer Any Fun’
The Next Gen car isn't living up to its perception as more durable than NASCAR's Gen 6 model. The post NASCAR Mailbag: ‘Every Car Being the Same Is No Longer Any Fun’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: The playoff scenario that everyone keeps ignoring
Ryan Blaney or Martin Truex Jr.? That is the question that many are asking, but it may not be relevant when it comes to the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick found victory lane for the first time in almost two years on Sunday at Michigan International Speedway, and his FireKeepers Casino 400 victory made him the 15th different winner through the first 23 races of the NASCAR Cup Series season.
Motor racing-U.S. GP promoter hopes F1 title battle goes beyond Austin
Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Grand Prix promoter Bobby Epstein has twice seen the Formula One title settled at his Austin track but this year he hopes the battle goes on for longer.
NBC Sports
Friday 5: Trackhouse Racing’s Project 91 effort drawing interest
Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks says the interest in NASCAR among drivers worldwide will help fuel his Project 91, which debuts next weekend at Watkins Glen International with former F1 driver Kimi Raikkonen making his Cup debut. “I know — and have known for a long time — that there...
