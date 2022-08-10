Ryan Blaney or Martin Truex Jr.? That is the question that many are asking, but it may not be relevant when it comes to the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick found victory lane for the first time in almost two years on Sunday at Michigan International Speedway, and his FireKeepers Casino 400 victory made him the 15th different winner through the first 23 races of the NASCAR Cup Series season.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO