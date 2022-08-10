ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, IN

Daviess Co. Traffic Advisory

The Daviess County Highway Department advises a contractor for the highway department will be milling County Road 650 South today next week from the Martin County line to the town of Alfordsville, then continuing West to Highway 257. The road will have limited access through Friday, August 19th.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
Road Closure Planned Monday for State Road 356 in Pike Co.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says State Road 356 is scheduled to be closed east of Alford in Pike County Monday for a culvert replacement project. Work is expected to take a day to complete, depending on the weather. The official detour will be State Road 57 to State Road...
PIKE COUNTY, IN
Daviess Co. Arrests

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Petersburg woman Friday on a warrant for Failure to Appear in Court. 36-year-old Heather Phillips was released from the Daviess County Security Center on $2,000 bond. 155 inmates were being held in the security center early Saturday morning.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
Two Arrested Following Police Chase

State Police arrested two people Thursday afternoon following a pursuit in Washington and Orange Counties. Police say the driver, 52-year-old Donald Bruce Roberts of Corydon, refused to pull over for speeding but eventually crashed his vehicle in Washington County and fled on foot with a female passenger. Both were apprehended.
Three Dead, 39 Houses Damaged After Evansville House Explosion

Three people are dead after a house explosion in Evansville. It happened Wednesday afternoon in the one-thousand block of North Weinbach Avenue. Two of the three people killed were in the home that exploded, while the other was in a neighboring home. Thirty-nine houses were damaged in the explosion. A...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Jasper Police Seek Public’s Assistance in Identifying Possible Suspects

The Jasper Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying subjects in the photograph in reference to an incident that occurred at approximately 4:00 AM on 08/07/2022. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Jasper Police Department at 812-482-2255 or the anonymous tip line at 812-481-COPS.
JASPER, IN
Lawrenceville Building Collapse

Lawrenceville, Illinois officials say they are monitoring the collapse of a building on State Street. Although these buildings are privately owned and their future isn’t for the city to decide, city officials say they have a responsibility to provide safety in the area. They say they are working with...
LAWRENCEVILLE, IL

