New PS5 Game Trailer Is So Bad People Are Already Memeing It
Forspoken, an action role-playing game from the developer of Final Fantasy XV, recently released a new trailer showing off the central character's awesome abilities. Shame that its narration is so incredibly cringe and accordingly has been memed into next week. Frey is a young woman from New York, down on...
dotesports.com
Sony claims Xbox’s ownership of Call of Duty franchise could influence users’ console choices
With Microsoft acquiring Activision-Blizzard earlier this year, Sony has claimed the Call of Duty (CoD) franchise being tied to Xbox could influence users’ console choices. As seen in the company’s official response to the inquiry made by the Brazil regulatory board (via Resetera), Sony pointed out how the success established by the CoD franchise can be considered as something “which stands out as a gaming category on its own.”
ComicBook
PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox
PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
Xbox Series S Getting Huge Upgrade Fans Will Love
Xbox hasn’t exactly been hitting the headlines for the right reasons lately. Just last week, former Xbox executive Peter Moore revealed that he actively stoked the fire of the so-called ‘console war’ between Xbox and PlayStation which isn’t something you should perhaps admit to. Current Xbox...
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Gets Notable Upgrade With New Console Update
Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles have received a notable new improvement thanks to a recent system update that was released for some users. Since the Xbox One era, Microsoft has often pushed out new updates for various Xbox consoles that improve the experience in some manner. And while this latest upgrade definitely isn't a big deal in the grand scheme of things, it still fixes a feature that annoyed some Xbox Series X and S owners.
hypebeast.com
Post Malone Is Offering $100,000 USD to Someone Who Can Beat Him in 'Magic: The Gathering'
Post Malone is ready to shell out a $100,000 USD cash reward to anybody who can beat him in a one-on-one match of Magic: The Gathering. The gaming enthusiast, who previously announced a partnership with Magic: The Gathering, is set to select one lucky player via a Whatnot livestream on August 4 and is open to everyone; if the player chosen is not familiar with the game, Whatnot will enlist the help of expert Reid Duke to train the player for the match against Posty. The match will take place on August 11, with viewers all over the world able to tune into the live play-by-play narrated by Josh and Jimmy of The Command Zone on the Whatnot app.
Bad news, Amazon Prime members - one of your best perks is being taken away
Amazon has revealed it is closing its cloud storage platform in another consolidation push from the tech giant. The company has emailed Amazon Drive customers to confirm that the service will be closing at the end of next year. The move comes as part of Amazon's push towards its Amazon...
29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch
We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
Amazon Ending a Key Perk for Amazon Prime Customers
Months after raising its annual membership by 17%, Amazon.com is taking away one of its perks of Amazon Prime. Amazon announced to members that it will cease supporting Amazon Drive at the end of December 2023. Formerly known as Amazon Cloud Drive, Amazon Drive is a cloud storage application first offered by Amazon 11 years ago. Amazon Prime members received 5 GB of free cloud storage (with the option to buy more) in Amazon Drive to stash all sorts of files: photos, videos and more.
Netflix has a new number 1 series – but it’s seriously splitting viewers
The survival thriller knocked Virgin River off the top spot
The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel
The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
8 hidden gems on Netflix that critics loved and not enough people are watching
Netflix told analysts in recent days that a little less than 1 million subscribers canceled their subscription to the service in the second quarter of this year. The good news, though, is that Netflix is predicting a return to growth for the current quarter, which ends in September. That will come, of course, on the strength of the service’s bulging library of content, with a steady supply of new Netflix series and movies serving to keep subscribers hooked enough to stay.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free Games for August 2022 Available Now
The latest lineup of games joining PlayStation Plus for the month of August 2022 are now free to download for subscribers. Within the past few days, Sony unveiled the newest slate of PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 games that would be available for PS Plus Essential members throughout the coming weeks. And as a whole, August happens to be one of the strongest offerings that PS Plus has seen so far in 2022.
5 Netflix releases coming next week that everyone will be streaming
All things considered, 2022 has proven one of the toughest years in recent memory for Netflix, which has seen a net loss of subscribers for two quarters in a row. It’s also trying to launch an ad-supported subscription tier to bring in more revenue. It’s cracking down on password-sharing. And it’s still putting out new Netflix releases every week, of course, in an attempt to keep the streamer’s subscribers happy and streaming.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
Great Gift Ideas For The Sony PlayStation Fan In Your Life
Whatever the occasion, the right gaming gift can go a long way to showing a friend or family member that you understand and respect their passion for these virtual worlds and the creators that power them. Birthdays, anniversaries, leaving presents - you can tick those boxes with any of the below recommendations for the Sony PlayStation fan in your life. Or just buy something for yourself. We would.
'Elden Ring' Infamous Bugged Item Is Now A Must-Have For PvP
Earlier this week, FromSoftware’s open-world behemoth Elden Ring got hit with a new update, which brought with it some pretty significant changes, as well as a whole bunch of improvements to game stability and balance. Beyond the newly added ability to send summoning signs to multiple summoning pools in distant areas, and the function to invade a bigger area, many players were relieved to discover within the patch notes that one of the game’s most notorious weapons had finally been hit with a nerf.
'Elden Ring' Fan Figures Out Way To "Improve" The Game's Ending
Elden Ring developers FromSoftware have hidden some cool details in the Lands Between. Recently, one player stumbled across an incredible secret summon whilst another found an important piece of lore hidden within the game’s map. More than five months after Elden Ring was released, new discoveries are still being made but there’s one area of the game that fans feel lacks a bit of finesse: The ending.
Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals
Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day came to an end last week. Amazon said that millions of deals were...
The 2021 Apple iPad is one of the best tablets we've tried and Amazon has it for less than $300
If you're looking to enter the world of tablets, the 2021 Apple iPad is a great place to start and it's on sale at Amazon for less than $300.
