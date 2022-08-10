Novavax COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Georgia could breach the divide with the unvaccinated

Read full article on original website
‘It’s a different COVID world’: DPH director welcomes new COVID-19 guidelines from CDC
ATLANTA — Georgia’s top doctor is welcoming the new, more relaxed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for people with direct exposure to COVID-19, saying they better reflect the way people are living their lives in 2022 as opposed to the start of the pandemic two and a half years ago.
SPECIAL COVID Report | Friday, August 12, 2022
In this special COVID report, Bulloch County’s risk status increased to HIGH by COVIDACTNOW and CDC tracker. Georgia’s statewide status remains at HIGH. This increase was anticipated with the return of school and return of Georgia Southern students. Hospitalizations remain low at EGRMC. While hospitalizations remain low, the CDC recommends masking indoors to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Mental health advocates in Georgia say a lack of access to care is what leads to crises
Partners across behavioral health systems in Georgia say they want to build on the recently passed Mental Health and Parity Act. GPB’s Ellen Eldridge reports. The Georgia Mental Health Policy Partnership is comprised of 14 organizations that represent a majority of Georgia's mental health and substance abuse peers, consumers, their families and their allies, Jeff Breedlove with the Georgia Council on Substance Abuse said.
COVID among school-aged Cobb and Georgia residents
Each week the figures are released for reported cases of COVID among school-aged residents statewide and in the counties in three categories: pre-school-aged, public school-aged, and college undergraduate aged. The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s School Aged COVID-19 Data Report for the 14-day...
On Common Ground News
Additional food benefits to be provided retroactively to Georgia’s youngest SNAP recipients
ATLANTA– After extensive efforts to find an allowable approach, Georgia this week received federal approval to provide food benefits to its youngest Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients for the 2021-22 school year. For children to qualify for this benefit, they must have been under age 6 at the start of the 2021-22 school year and SNAP-enrolled during the months of August 2021 through May 2022. Families of eligible children will receive about $30 dollars for each month they were eligible.
Abrams tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms
ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has COVID-19, her campaign said Wednesday. Abrams campaign spokesperson Alex Floyd said Abrams tested positive for the respiratory illness Wednesday morning after giving a public speech on the economy Tuesday night in Atlanta. Abrams tests daily for COVID-19, Floyd said, and had tested negative on Monday and Tuesday. The Abrams campaign requires visitors to its campaign headquarters to wear masks and take a rapid test for COVID-19.
Georgia rapper admits COVID-19 relief fraud, drug possession
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Chatham County man could face up to nearly three decades in in prison after admitting he fraudulently obtained funds intended for COVID-19 small business assistance and possessed illegal drugs. STORY: Illegal rooftop pool filled with 60 tons of water discovered on Brooklyn building, officials say.
COVID cases rising as schools begin class, new testing options available
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many schools in the Coastal Empire are wrapping up their first full week of school today. The classroom experience may be back to normal after years of dealing with the pandemic but the threat of COVID-19 hasn’t gone away. Case numbers have been increasing and...
AU Health on Monkey Pox: “If they’ve got a rash, if they’ve got lesions on their hand, stay away…”
AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF)- The CDC has confirmed more than 9,000 cases of monkey pox in the United States. More than 600 of those are in Georgia. Since May, the viral disease has been monitored– the first cluster of cases being confirmed in the United Kingdom. Local doctors say there are signs to watch out for. […]
Money Will Go Back To Georgians
Governor Brian P. Kemp signed a bill that will give a tax refund to all eligible Georgia taxpayers. The plan is to put money back into the hands of the state's citizens. In the press release, Governor Brain P. Kemp had this to say. (source)
Millions to go toward expanding high-speed internet access in Georgia
Ga. — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is working to extend broadband internet access in the state. Gov. Kemp is planning to use another $240 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to expand internet access. This comes after $408 million worth of grants were dispersed across 49 different internet...
Georgia to open applications for grants to expand high-speed internet access
ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp says the state will award another $240 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to expand high-speed internet access. That's on top of $408 million in grants that Georgia awarded to 49 providers in February to serve rural parts of the state. Counting previous federal aid, utilities and others will have gotten nearly $1 billion to bring high-speed connections to Georgians who lack them. February's grants were supposed to link up 132,000 of the remaining 482,000 Georgia homes and businesses without broadband. Applications for the new grants open Monday. Guidelines call for applicants to consider affordability as part of their plan.
Biden-Harris Administration Awarded Nearly $50 Million for 2 Projects in Georgia
The Biden-Harris Administration has awarded nearly $50 million for 2 projects in Georgia as a part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. About half of the funding will go towards improvements to North Avenue. This will include updated traffic signals, bus stops, sidewalks, and drainage...
Governor Kemp Set To Return Further $2 Billion to Georgia Taxpayers in the Run Up to the Gubernatorial Election
On August 11, Georgia's Governor Brian Kemp shared his latest thoughts on what he might do with some of the billions of dollars that the state has accumulated in its budget surplus - and it seems that at least some of that money could be getting returned to Georgia's taxpayers in the months before the gubernatorial election.
As Georgia tries to fill truck driver shortage, salaries continue to rise
A shortage of truck drivers in Georgia and across the U.S. is leading to a spike in salaries for those in the profession. A new survey from the American Trucking Association found truck drivers’ pay has jumped 18% since 2019. “I call it the free agency of trucking,” said...
Kemp seeks tax breaks, rebutting Abrams on economy
Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp will unfurl his first major policy proposals of his reelection bid Thursday, pledging another state income tax rebate and revival of a long-dormant state property tax break while contending with Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams over who's best for the state's economy. After Abrams argued this...
GPB evening headlines for August 12, 2022
Georgia's US House delegation is expected to split along party lines as the chamber approves a climate change, tax reform and health care bill. Georgia cotton farmers are feeling the pinch of a massive drop in prices for the crop over the past few months. The media company, Gannett, which...
Here are the key primary election results from Hawaii
Voting concludes Tuesday in Hawaii's primary elections, including notable races for governor, U.S. Senate and a House congressional district. Polls close at 1 a.m. ET Sunday. Hawaii conducts its elections largely by mail. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Bottom Content. Tagged as:. This conservative group helped push...
WebstaurantStore to bring over 200 jobs, ‘strong wages’ to Pembroke
PEMBROKE, Ga. (WSAV) – Yesterday, Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that WebstaurantStore, a supplier to food service professionals around the world, will construct a new distribution facility in Ellabell, Georgia. The new facility will be located at 54 Logistics Drive and will handle the distribution of large restaurant equipment such as commercial indoor/outdoor furniture, […]
Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams 'all in on gambling'
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A gambling push is underway in Georgia. Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams says she's all in on gambling. Abrams is supporting an amendment, which is a part of her economic plan, that would allow gambling, sports betting and casino gambling in Georgia. As of now,...
