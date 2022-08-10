ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, RI

Obituary: Jennifer Lynn (Ripa) LaVault

Jennifer Lynn Ripa LaVault 54 of Tiverton, Rhode Island passed away on August 6, 2022 at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston after a long and courageous battle with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Jennifer was born May 17th, 1968 to Carmine and Maureen (Faerber) Ripa in Newport, Rhode Island. Jennifer’s...
TIVERTON, RI
What’s Up Today: Saturday, August 13

Good Morning, today is Saturday, August 13. 🌊 Third Beach has gotten the ok from the Rhode Island Department of Health to reopen for swimming because bacteria counts have returned to safe levels. 🌊 Governor Dan McKee, state and local officials joined Fortuitous Partners to break ground yesterday on...
NEWPORT, RI
Newport Polo: Cosmic Ball goes supernova

Newport Polo is pleased to announce that its 21st annual International Polo Charity Ball, held on Friday, August 5, orbited to new heights. The white marble setting of Rosecliff and white formal dress code of the Kia Ora Cosmic Ball, presented by BD rendered an ethereal movie set experience, aspiring to the Gilded Age soirees of Newport’s legendary mansions along Bellevue Avenue.
NEWPORT, RI
Obituary: Mary Ann Kesson

MaryAnn Kesson also known as Num or M.A., 66, of Bristol, RI died unexpectedly at home on July 7, 2022. MaryAnn was born in Newport, RI, to Charles and Ann (Butler) Kesson. She graduated from Portsmouth High School and attended the University of Maine at Farmington for her undergraduate degree.
BRISTOL, RI
Obituary: Marie F. Carberry

Marie F. Carberry, 97, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on August 11, 2022 at home with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late William L. Carberry Jr. for 60 years. Born in Brockton, MA, she was the daughter of the late Leon and Ovalena (Perrault)...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
What’s Up Today: Friday, August 12

Good Morning, today is Friday, August 12. 🌊 Newport has earned top honors on a U.S. list-naming it the friendliest and most welcoming place in America-while Matera, Italy topped the international list. Read More – Newport named the friendliest and most welcoming place in America. 🌊 WUN’s Frank...
NEWPORT, RI
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (August 12-14)

Another busy weekend on the local music scene … here are my “Six Picks” for the upcoming weekend!. Saturday: He is music and he writes the songs … legendary performer Barry Manilow returns to the Civic Center, ahh, The Dunk, perhaps soon to be … the “AMP” in Providence (if Amica Insurance obtains naming rights to the PVD arena as is rumored). Barry Manilow is indeed a legend in music circles and had the best hair of the 1970s. A few tickets remain – for more on the show, click here.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Concert Recap and Photos: Backroads Blues Festival at Bold Point Park

A near-capacity crowd greeted three blues greats Saturday, August 13 at Bold Point Park in East Providence for the Backroads Blues Festival’s inaugural concert. Grammy-award-winning artists Buddy Guy, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, and Kenny Wayne Shepherd put on a great show all around, which saw each artist pushing the limits of modern blues.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
NUWC Division Newport, Baylor University students aim to advance autonomous capabilities of robots

NEWPORT, R.I. – Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport is partnering with Baylor University on a Naval Engineering Education Consortium (NEEC) project to improve the autonomous capabilities of robots. The objective of this project, titled, “Improved Robot Autonomy using Neuromorphic-Based Stochastic Computing,” is to use novel computing techniques...
NEWPORT, RI
Election 2022: Endorsements and Foulkes offers drug affordability plan

The Rhode Island Democratic Women’s Caucus has endorsed former Central Falls Mayor James Diossa for General Treasurer. Throughout his eight years as Mayor of Central Falls and now as a candidate for General Treasurer, James has been a vocal advocate for the rights of women, equal pay, the best possible education and school facilities for all students and improving the quality of life for Rhode Island individuals families, said a spokesperson for the caucas.
CENTRAL FALLS, RI

Community Policy