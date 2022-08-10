A decade ago, when national chain Veggie Grill arrived in Seattle, the company was one of many to intentionally use the term “plant-based” to avoid the dour connotations some people had with the word “vegan.” But each year, this practice inches more firmly into Seattle’s mainstream. Diners prioritize plants on the plate for a multitude of reasons: lactose intolerance, general health, or environmental concerns about meat’s carbon footprint. Then there are places like Frankie and Jo’s, where flexitarians, vegans, and omnivores line up for a cone just because the ice cream is so dang good.
"The first affordable high-rise in Seattle in more than 50 years." That's how nonprofits Plymouth Housing and Bellwether Housing billed a joint 17-story development in First Hill during its groundbreaking in the depths of 2020. After a concrete strike delay, the Madison and Boylston tower will open later this year or early next with about 350 permanent supportive housing and affordable housing units.
