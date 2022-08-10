Read full article on original website
Related
inkfreenews.com
Ronald Lee Glassley
Ronald Lee Glassley, 73, former Mayor and Police Chief of Columbia City, died at 12:27 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at his home. He was born on May 21, 1949. On May 25, 2002, he married Beth Simmons; she survives. Additional survivors include a daughter, Jennifer Glassley, Columbia City; stepchildren,...
inkfreenews.com
Karen Michael
Karen S. Michael, 58, Silver Lake, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Parkview Randallia, Fort Wayne. Born Jan. 6, 1964, in East Chicago, she was the daughter of Joseph and Judy Michael. Karen was a spitfire and made friends with everyone, interacting with others using her own sign language. Her favorite thing to do was make necklaces with her beads. Her collection grew overtime, having many different necklaces that she wore.
inkfreenews.com
Sandra ‘Sandy’ Burch
Sandra Lee “Sandy” Burch, 87, North Manchester died at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Timbercrest Healthcare Center, North Manchester. She was born March 20, 1935. Sandy married Thomas L. Burch on Oct. 9, 1954; he preceded her in death. She is survived by three children, Cheryl...
inkfreenews.com
James Ramsey
James Daniel Ramsey, 77, Warsaw, died at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. James was born March 7, 1945, in Peru, to Roscoe and Clarrissia Gertrude (Hand) Ramsey. He graduated from Bunker Hill High School, Bunker Hill, in 1963. James enlisted in the U.S....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. McArthur Counseling Center v. Christopher M. Cochran, $790.64. Elliott’s Heating and Air Conditioning v. Jose Cordero, $606.77. One Advantage LLC v. Beverly Hunsberger, $5,677.57. Total Recovery Services Inc. v. Debra Menchaca, $1,589.11. Sara...
inkfreenews.com
Jerry Ressler
Jerry Lee Ressler, 73, died at 9:48 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Goshen General Hospital, Goshen. He was born April 8, 1949. In 1973, Jerry married Barbara Beachy; she preceded him in death. In 2013, Jerry married Rutha Rhodes; she survives in Goshen. Jerry is survived by a daughter,...
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko, Whitley Chambers Have Ribbon-Cutting For The Ole Hitchin’ Post
LARWILL — Krissy Ropp said what she and her husband Jay Ropp value the most are “God, our family and our country.”. They hope that is reflected in their restaurant, The Ole Hitchin’ Post. The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce joined with the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce...
inkfreenews.com
Donald McGrew — UPDATED
Donald L. McGrew, 89, Rochester, died at 4:40 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Life Care Center, Rochester. He was born Aug. 17, 1932. On Jan. 18, 1957, he married Freda Siders; she survives in Rochester. He is survived by two daughters, Tami (Tony) Henderson, Rochester and Roberta (John) Fitzpatrick,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
inkfreenews.com
McKee Mortuary Hosts Seminar In North Manchester
NORTH MANCHESTER — McKee Mortuary will host an informational seminar at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in the Blocher Room at the North Manchester Public Library, 405 N. Market St. The focus will be on the advanced planning process, Medicaid eligibility and asset preservation with attorney Mark Frantz,...
inkfreenews.com
Laura Saldana — PENDING
Laura L. Saldana, 66, Warsaw, died peacefully Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at her home in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
inkfreenews.com
New Conservation Officers Include Two From Noble County
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana DNR Division of Law Enforcement held graduation ceremonies today at the Indiana Government Center South in Indianapolis. Twenty-five new Indiana conservation officers officially joined the division during the event. Conservation Officer Andrew Harmon, the 2021 James D. Pitzer Officer of the Year, administered the oath...
inkfreenews.com
Elnora Burton — UPDATED
Elnora Rouch Smiley Burton, 92, Rochester died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 at her residence in Rochester. Elnora was born Aug. 19, 1929. Elnora and Ray Smiley were married on Feb. 27, 1947. In 1985, Elnora married Bryce M. Burton; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her children,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following accident:. 9:41 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, East Center Street, west of Lincoln Street, Warsaw. Drivers: Danny L. Smith, 74, Robb Road, Warsaw; and Andree R. Beckham, 19, South Sandal Court, Warsaw. Smith’s and Beckham’s vehicles collided. Damage: Up to $10,000.
inkfreenews.com
K21 Grant Goes Toward Providing Fresh, Local Produce For CCS
WINONA LAKE — The K21 Health Foundation has awarded a grant of $54,500 to Combined Community Services for the purpose of providing fresh, local produce to people in the community. CCS, a Warsaw-based non-profit, has partnered with Noble Gnome, a Mentone-based farm that’s committed to reducing food insecurity in...
inkfreenews.com
Silver Lake OKs Storm Sewer Work On Part of Sycamore Street
SILVER LAKE – Town Council on Wednesday, Aug. 10, approved plans to replace a storm sewer line along Sycamore Street east of SR 15. The project, which will include a new sidewalk on the north side, is expected to cost about $651,000, but with support from the Indiana Department of Transportation, the cost to the town will be around $162,000.
inkfreenews.com
A One-In-A-Million Story
LEESBURG — Talk about a one-in-a-million story. Over the 4th of July weekend Diana Rockey was watching the flotilla boat parade from her home on Lake Tippecanoe. She was standing out on her pier with her family when someone threw a T-shirt to them from one of the boats.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 1:49 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, 8600 block of East Backwater Road, North Webster. A company’s credit card was used and fuel was taken using a company’s flex card. Value of $8,553.35. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police...
inkfreenews.com
Judge Touts Importance Of Alternative Juvenile Detention Program
WARSAW – Grant funding for the two JDAI coordinator positions has dried up, but the Kosciusko County Council found a way Thursday to keep the two positions going at least for the rest of the year and possibly for 2023. Council President Sue Ann Mitchell told the rest of...
inkfreenews.com
County OKs Money For Housing TIF Research
WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Council approved Thursday, Aug. 11, the Redevelopment Commission spending a maximum of $25,000 initially to look into the formation of a housing tax increment finance district near Syracuse. Council Vice President Joni Truex, who also is the Redevelopment Commission president, said the Commission met...
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County’s Most Wanted
The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in finding people wanted on felony or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these persons, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (574) 267-5667. Please Read Our Disclaimer. All warrants are the property of Kosciusko County. The...
Comments / 0