BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission reimplemented its saddle identification program earlier this year. The first event was such a success they have planned another for Thursday, August 25, from 11 A.M. to 3 P.M. It will be held at Core Feed, located at 83103 Hwy 25 in Folsom, LA.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO