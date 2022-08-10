Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Padres manager Bob Melvin: Fernando Tatis Jr. ‘remorseful’ after suspension
San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin spoke with suspended Fernando Tatis Jr. on Saturday and said the star shortstop “feels
Joe Benigno doesn't want Mets to pay Jacob deGrom, wants Aaron Judge instead
Joe Benigno is back on the FAN, and he came out swinging, saying the Mets should splurge for Aaron Judge and not pay Jacob deGrom this offseason.
Watch: Aaron Judge smashes 45th home run, ties Rogers Maris on all-time Yankees list
Over a week into August, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is on a historic pace at the plate this season. On Wednesday, Judge not only smashed his league-leading 45th home run of the season but, in the process, also tied a Yankee legend in the record books. Judge took...
Phillies’ Fans are NOT Happy with This NY Mets’ Analyst, and Here’s Why
No matter what the topic of conversation is, New York Mets' fans know that Keith Hernandez will say whatever he wants, whenever he wants. The long-time Mets' first baseman-turned-analyst is staple on the New York broadcasts...except, of course, for when he's not. Hernandez served as a color commentator for most of the Mets' broadcasts on their television station, SNY, but as most broadcasters do, has a few games where he's on vacation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecomeback.com
New York Jets sign five-time Pro Bowler
The New York Jets offensive line has already been hit with injuries in fall camp and now, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, they have signed veteran Duane Brown to a two-year deal to help fill in the gaps. This signing came after the team lost Mekhi Becton to a...
NFL・
MLB
Fried to concussion IL after fall vs. Mets
The Braves have placed left-handed pitcher Max Fried on the seven-day concussion IL, retroactive to Aug. 8. The injury stems from a play in Fried’s last start on Aug. 6 against the Mets, when the Braves’ ace awkwardly fell and hit his head on the ground while trying to throw home in the third inning. Fried stayed in the game and finished six innings, allowing four runs, two earned, on six hits, but he has been dealing with concussion-like symptoms since.
MLB・
Mets fan to use epic Edwin Diaz walkout music as wedding song
Closer Edwin Diaz has become quite the popular figure among passionate New York Mets fans for multiple reasons. As noted by ESPN stats, Diaz began Thursday tied for third in all of MLB with 26 saves on the season, and the 28-year-old also held a 1.39 ERA and 0.86 WHIP. Those numbers don't fully do justice to how dominant Diaz has been throughout the campaign, though, and Anthony DiComo of the MLB website recently argued the right-hander could be a contender to win National League Cy Young Award honors.
AthlonSports.com
Giants Starter Exits Preseason Game, Heads To Locker Room With Injury
Preseason is all fun and games, but goal No. 1 is to stay healthy. Unfortunately, a New York Giants starter just exited tonight's preseason game with an injury. That would be starting offensive guard Shane Lemieux. Lemieux has exited Thursday night's preseason game with what's being reported as a toe...
NFL・
Comments / 0