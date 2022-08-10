Read full article on original website
Whoever
3d ago
Can you imagine how much it costs to decorate a $14 M mansion? Meghan hit the jackpot when she snagged Harry. Idn if Harry has any clue how much things cost when you have to pay for them. Meghan is going to bankrupt him if the royal family decides they are not self sufficient and are bleeding them. We'll see.
Reply(13)
79
Stephanie W
2d ago
oh, please!! 🤣 we have mountain lions, bobcats, coyotes and javelinas...not to mention rattlesnakes and a few poisonous spiders...nobody has told to LOCKDOWN 🤣🙄🤣
Reply(8)
40
Hermione Danger
2d ago
They have nothing to worry about ....they would leave a bitter taste in the mountain lions mouth just like they do in the public's....
Reply(1)
41
