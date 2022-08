Isiah Pacheco made his NFL debut on Saturday for the Kansas City Chiefs. And the former Rutgers football running back got a nice run of snaps in the preseason game, including some solid time with the starting offense. Pacheco had two carries for six yards and a catch for five yards along with a 37-yard kickoff return in a 19-14 loss at the Chicago Bears. Speaking with Steve Walls after the game, Pacheco said “it felt normal out there, felt confident to execute whatever the coaches wanted me to do.” “It felt like college to me, guys are older and guys are really...

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 30 MINUTES AGO