Snapchat score: How does it work, how do I increase it and what’s the highest score?

By Jennifer Roback
 4 days ago
SNAPCHAT is a popular social media site that allows users to send pictures and messages back and forth that eventually disappear.

Among the features on the app is Snapscores, which many users want to know how they can increase.

Snapchat allows users to send selfies back and forth Credit: Alamy

What is a Snapchat score?

Many Snapchat users will notice that there's a number located on their profiles.

This number is called a Snapscore, and shows how active you are on the site.

The number is based on several things, including:

  • the number of snaps sent
  • the number of snaps received
  • the number of stories you views
  • the number of stories you posted
  • the number of friends you have

There are also other factors that have not been publicly confirmed that affect a person's Snapscore.

How do you increase your Snapchat score?

For those looking to increase their Snapscore, it can be done in several ways.

One of the most popular ways to increase a Snapscore is by simply using the app more.

According to Business Insider, users also get bonus points for things like sending Snaps to multiple people at once, and for keeping up Snapchat Streaks.

Who has the highest Snapchat score?

Since launching in 2011, Snapchat has grown into a social network with over 300million daily users.

However, only one person can claim the title of the highest Snapchat score.

While this statistic has not been proven by the site itself, it has been reported that the user dion-19 has a score of over 61million, according to Freshers Live.

