Louisville, KY

Semi-truck overturned in Kentucky, spilling thousands of beer cans

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A semi-truck overturned on a roadway in Kentucky Wednesday morning, spilling thousands of beer cans all over the area.

The Louisville Metro Police told WLKY that the crash happened around 8:50 a.m. The truck was coming from the Interstate 71 ramp onto the Gene Snyder Freeway in Kentucky when it overturned. The truck spilled thousands of cans of Bud Light beer.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Traffic Response and Incident Management Assisting the River Cities (TRIMARC) on Facebook said that the roadway was blocked for some time as crews worked to clean up the beer cans.

LMPD on Twitter said that the crash involved no injuries and recommended that drivers heading in the area be cautious.

The driver got out of the truck on his own, according to WLKY. The cause of the crash has not been released.

