Montclair eating and drinking establishments will be able to offer outdoor service for at least two more years under state legislation signed by the governor this month. On Aug. 3, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill (S-2364) to extend expanded permissions for restaurants, bars, distilleries and breweries to use fixtures and equipment enabling them to serve customers outdoors in private areas, on sidewalks and in other municipally designated outdoor areas. Initially, the permissions – established because of the COVID-19 pandemic – were set to expire this year on Nov. 30. The new expiration date is Nov. 30, 2024.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO