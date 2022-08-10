ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

jcitytimes.com

Plaintiffs Propose a New Plan for Controversial Bergen-Lafayette Project

Plaintiffs in a lawsuit brought to stop a controversial 17-story development in Bergen-Lafayette have submitted a settlement proposal to the Jersey City Planning Board. In a letter today, plaintiffs Morris Canal Redevelopment Area Community Development Corporation, Inc. (“MCRACDC”) and its executive director, June Jones, proposed an alternative plan developed by former Jersey City Senior Planner Jeffrey Wenger that would “reconcile the community’s desires regarding height and scale of the residential project with the redeveloper’s desired density.”
hudsontv.com

Union City Celebrates PRIDE Day

Photo Credits: Twitter/Union City Commissioner Grullon. Union City held a PRIDE Day flag raising ceremony on Friday afternoon in Washington Park. Mayor Brian Stack and the Board of Commissioners stand with and support the city’s LGBTQ community,. promoting equality and inclusiveness.
Hudson Reporter

North Bergen considers Bergenline Avenue redevelopment plan

North Bergen is looking to redevelop three properties in a prime area of Bergenline Avenue between 85th and 87th Streets. The township is considering a redevelopment plan for properties including 8619, 8515, and 8505 Bergenline Avenue. The properties are directly across the street from James J. Braddock North Hudson County Park, facing eastward toward New York City.
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne may ban firearms in public buildings

Bayonne is considering a ban on carrying firearms in public buildings, and potentially city parks and areas that are the city’s responsibility. The City Council will introduce an ordinance at its August 17 meeting. At the caucus meeting on August 10, the council discussed the proposed ordinance. After questions...
News Break
Politics
bloomfieldinfo.org

Approximately 1 in 2 Essex County households who have received pandemic emergency housing vouchers are unable to find housing due to landlord discrimination or miscommunication, too little aid amid increased rents

This post is a part of the Bloomfield Newsfeed, a service that collects and shares news and information for and about Bloomfield, New Jersey. That’s usually just a short summary and a link to the original source where you can find more. Our daily news bulletin delivers updates from...
essexnewsdaily.com

East Orange has closeout event for 2022 SWEP

EAST ORANGE, NJ — On Aug. 4, East Orange held a closeout event for its 2022 Summer Work Experience Program, which teaches area youths about entrepreneurship and leadership, while paying them to create their own businesses and maintain internships. “We are so proud of all of you for the...
CBS New York

Mayor Ras Baraka: Newark dealing with another water main break

NEWARK, N.J. -- There has been a setback two days after that massive watermain break in New Jersey. According to Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, another water main break happened overnight Wednesday into Thursday, this time in the Vailsburg section of the city at around 2 a.m. A boil water advisory remains in effect in that area. On Tuesday, water flooded Branch Brook Park, leaving tens of thousands of Newark and Belleville residents without running water.
New Jersey Globe

Guariglia likely to get Morris Township Committee seat

Morris Township is expected to appoint Donna Guariglia, the president of the Morristown Area League of Women Voters, to fill a vacant seat on the township committee next week, setting up a November special election against a Republican who attended the January 6 protest at the U.S. Capitol. An agenda...
Montclair Local

Montclair welcomes state’s extension of outdoor dining permissions

Montclair eating and drinking establishments will be able to offer outdoor service for at least two more years under state legislation signed by the governor this month. On Aug. 3, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill (S-2364) to extend expanded permissions for restaurants, bars, distilleries and breweries to use fixtures and equipment enabling them to serve customers outdoors in private areas, on sidewalks and in other municipally designated outdoor areas. Initially, the permissions – established because of the COVID-19 pandemic – were set to expire this year on Nov. 30. The new expiration date is Nov. 30, 2024.
