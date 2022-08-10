Read full article on original website
Bike Hoboken member says city council should ask for Amy DeGise to resign in Jersey City
Kevin Davis, a member of Bike Hoboken, said the local city council should ask Jersey City Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise to resign after a number of unflattering stories have come to light after her July 19th hit-and-run. “Now the Jersey City Chappaquiddick scandal was the Jersey City councilwoman hit-and-run, six hours...
Plaintiffs Propose a New Plan for Controversial Bergen-Lafayette Project
Plaintiffs in a lawsuit brought to stop a controversial 17-story development in Bergen-Lafayette have submitted a settlement proposal to the Jersey City Planning Board. In a letter today, plaintiffs Morris Canal Redevelopment Area Community Development Corporation, Inc. (“MCRACDC”) and its executive director, June Jones, proposed an alternative plan developed by former Jersey City Senior Planner Jeffrey Wenger that would “reconcile the community’s desires regarding height and scale of the residential project with the redeveloper’s desired density.”
Union City Celebrates PRIDE Day
Photo Credits: Twitter/Union City Commissioner Grullon. Union City held a PRIDE Day flag raising ceremony on Friday afternoon in Washington Park. Mayor Brian Stack and the Board of Commissioners stand with and support the city’s LGBTQ community,. promoting equality and inclusiveness.
Bayonne Ordinance Would Ban Firearms in Public Buildings & Other Locations
The Bayonne City Council is poised to consider an ordinance to prohibit the carrying of firearms in public buildings, as well as in parks, schools and playgrounds. The law would not apply to law enforcement officers in the performance of their duties. The ordinance will be introduced next week at...
Fired NYC official says Homeless Services Commissioner Gary Jenkins tried to hide violations; Mayor Adams disagrees
The city’s commissioner for homeless services, Gary Jenkins, came under scrutiny on Thursday after texts emerged showing his former spokeswoman saying he had tried to hide violations of the city’s shelter laws from Mayor Adams and the public — a claim the mayor disputed. The spokeswoman, Julia...
North Bergen considers Bergenline Avenue redevelopment plan
North Bergen is looking to redevelop three properties in a prime area of Bergenline Avenue between 85th and 87th Streets. The township is considering a redevelopment plan for properties including 8619, 8515, and 8505 Bergenline Avenue. The properties are directly across the street from James J. Braddock North Hudson County Park, facing eastward toward New York City.
Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise's hit-and-run case moved out of Hudson County
Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise A clerk says the case will be heard in Essex County. [ more › ]
Bayonne may ban firearms in public buildings
Bayonne is considering a ban on carrying firearms in public buildings, and potentially city parks and areas that are the city’s responsibility. The City Council will introduce an ordinance at its August 17 meeting. At the caucus meeting on August 10, the council discussed the proposed ordinance. After questions...
You helped pay for this paradise on the Hudson River. But Weehawken wants to break the rules and keep you out. | Editorial
There’s no better place to spend long, hot summer days than by the pool – especially a pool as spectacular as Weehawken’s, with a magnificent, panoramic view of the New York City skyline. This is the jewel of a $10.5 million project to expand the township’s waterfront...
Jersey City cannabis applicant sues to overturn rejection
A Jersey City cannabis applicant who was denied approval by the city’s cannabis board is suing them and the city to overturn their rejection, arguing that the board had applied “an incorrect standard” and had treated them differently than other applicants before the board. Local Modiv, a...
Has Jersey City lost its soul? | Hudson Dems a pit of corruption | Protect Caven Point Peninsula | Letters
Wow, Jersey City has the highest rent in the country. We finally got what we wanted: a seat at the big table with cities like San Francisco; Boston; Portland, Oregon; and Manhattan -- places that offer way more for your buck than Jersey City. How did we get this dubious...
Approximately 1 in 2 Essex County households who have received pandemic emergency housing vouchers are unable to find housing due to landlord discrimination or miscommunication, too little aid amid increased rents
This post is a part of the Bloomfield Newsfeed, a service that collects and shares news and information for and about Bloomfield, New Jersey. That’s usually just a short summary and a link to the original source where you can find more. Our daily news bulletin delivers updates from...
East Orange has closeout event for 2022 SWEP
EAST ORANGE, NJ — On Aug. 4, East Orange held a closeout event for its 2022 Summer Work Experience Program, which teaches area youths about entrepreneurship and leadership, while paying them to create their own businesses and maintain internships. “We are so proud of all of you for the...
A new water main break after catastrophic water emergency in Newark, NJ
NEWARK — Just as water pressure returned to normal from a major break in a 72-inch pipe, a second break developed early Thursday morning. The new break happened around 2 a.m. in a 30-inch main at 15th Avenue and 15th Street in the West Ward due to a pressure surge, according to Mayor Ras Baraka. Only water pressure in the Vailsburg section has been affected.
Union County Residents Can Shred Personal Documents Free of Charge in August
Union County’s free recycling program continues in August with a drop-off event for personal documents this Saturday, August 13. Residents can bring up to four bags or boxes of sensitive, personal papers for secure shredding, free of charge. “We encourage residents to use our free shredding program to help...
Guariglia likely to get Morris Township Committee seat
Morris Township is expected to appoint Donna Guariglia, the president of the Morristown Area League of Women Voters, to fill a vacant seat on the township committee next week, setting up a November special election against a Republican who attended the January 6 protest at the U.S. Capitol. An agenda...
Montclair welcomes state’s extension of outdoor dining permissions
Montclair eating and drinking establishments will be able to offer outdoor service for at least two more years under state legislation signed by the governor this month. On Aug. 3, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill (S-2364) to extend expanded permissions for restaurants, bars, distilleries and breweries to use fixtures and equipment enabling them to serve customers outdoors in private areas, on sidewalks and in other municipally designated outdoor areas. Initially, the permissions – established because of the COVID-19 pandemic – were set to expire this year on Nov. 30. The new expiration date is Nov. 30, 2024.
Suspicious Powder At Bergen County Board Of Elections Brings Hazmat Team
A suspicious powder on an envelope sent to the Bergen County Superintendent of Elections Office brought a hazmat team to the county administration building in Hackensack on Wednesday. One person was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center and was released after being evaluated, responders said. A county Hazardous Materials Unit...
