Read full article on original website
Related
actionnews5.com
Tenn. man facing charges in Cape Girardeau shooting
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Tennessee man is accused of shooting at a Kennett man in downtown Cape Girardeau around 2 a.m. John Edward Jackson, Jr., of Memphis, Tenn., was charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.
actionnews5.com
MLGW lineman fatally injured on the job in Millington
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis Light, Gas and Water lineman was fatally injured early Thursday afternoon on a job site in Barrett Oaks. The victim, Michael Nowlin, has been with the division since 2004. The accident is under investigation. Since 1941, Nowlin is the 37th MLGW employee to have...
Comments / 0