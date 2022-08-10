Read full article on original website
LG Display unveils 97-inch OLED panel that creates "cinematic" 5.1 sound by vibrating
What just happened? LG Display is known for producing some of the best TV technology on the market. The 97-inch panel it's just shown off at a South Korean exhibition sounds like it'll offer an impressive picture, but it also has a feature that could increase its appeal: the panel vibrates to produce 5.1 sound without the use of a built-in speaker.
Razer launches lighter DeathAdder V3 Pro with a 4,000Hz wireless polling rate option
In brief: The DeathAdder V3 Pro comes with a revised shape based on feedback from pro gamers, reduced weight, a new sensor, and a 4,000Hz polling rate option if you choose to use it with Razer's improved (and more expensive) wireless dongle. The company also includes some rubber grip tape in the box in case the mouse's coating is too slippery for you.
Intel releases game benchmarks showing its Arc A750 taking on the RTX 3060
What just happened? Intel is likely worried about the amount of negative coverage its Arc Alchemist discreet graphics cards have been receiving, which could explain why the company released a slew of benchmarks showing that the Arc A750 is able to slightly outperform Nvidia's RTX 3060. Intel revealed the Arc...
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Hands on: The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 makes a few important updates to this popular folding phone, resulting in a better-looking device, and bringing the power up to date. There's novelty in the design and many will love the customisation that it offers, while the upgraded camera will likely appeal too. But the reality is that these phone displays just don't last as long - and that's something you need to consider when buying.
LG DualUp 28MQ780-B 28"
This monitor is 16:18, which gives you 2 x 21.5” 16:9 monitor stacked equivalent space. It took about a week for me to get used to it; frankly, it is not for me. Maybe two side by side would work! But the stacked concept is excellent if you need two screens and have a small workspace. We could not fault the monitor in tests, so it gets our buy recommendation.
Motorola finally unveils refreshed Razr clamshell, but getting one could be a challenge
Bottom line: Motorola was expected to announce a refreshed version of its folding Razr smartphone at a launch event last week. At the 11th hour, however, Motorola canned the event without any explanation. Now more than a week later, the smartphone maker has finally unveiled the iconic clamshell and some will no doubt be disappointed by its lack of availability.
Samsung announces Galaxy Z Flip 4 clamshell foldable with larger battery, a better camera, and a refined design
Highly anticipated: Samsung's new Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with a slew of improvements over its predecessor including a larger battery, a better primary camera, a redesigned hinge, and Qualcomm's newest flagship SoC. The company also offers a neat configuration tool on its site where you can mix and match different colors for each half of the Flip's back and the frame, resulting in 75 unique combinations.
Sennheiser's new Momentum 4 wireless headphones have a 60-hour battery life
In brief: Sennheiser is adding a new member to its Momentum line of wireless headphones featuring an all-new design and a long-lasting battery. The Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless headphones feature 42mm drivers with a frequency range of 6Hz to 22kHz. The cans come equipped with a padded headband and cushioned earpads, and can fold flat for easier transportation.
Microsoft fixes Windows 11 encryption bug that can lead to corrupted data
Why it matters: According to Microsoft, an encryption bug in older versions of Windows 11 and Windows Server 2022 could lead to data corruption on systems running Ice Lake, Tiger Lake, or Rocket Lake CPUs. The company fixed the problem a few months ago through a patch that introduced performance penalties, with the newest updates returning encryption speed to normal.
Google could soon let you launch cloud games directly from its search results
What just happened? In what is another sign that Google is absolutely not giving up on Stadia, the company appears to be running tests in which various cloud gaming services are integrated into its search results. And it's not just Stadia games that are involved; other services, including Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia GeForce Now, and Amazon Luna, also appear to be part of the feature.
Desktop CPU sales see biggest decline in 30 years as AMD gains market share
The big picture: A new research report shows that desktop CPUs haven't escaped broader economic trends like inflation and falling product demand. The tech industry's Q2 numbers are down all over, and yet AMD is somehow coming off an excellent quarter, making gains on chief rival Intel. Mercury Research reports...
Half-Life 2 VR mod to enter public beta next month after five years in development
Something to look forward to: Developers and modders have been trying to make Valve's seminal Half-Life 2 playable in VR for almost a decade. The latest attempt, long-dormant, still has a ways to go before full completion, but will hit a major development milestone next month. This week, a team...
At least one analyst believes Intel should shut down or sell off its GPU division
TL;DR: Intel currently finds itself between a rock and a hard place in the GPU market, and one well-known analyst believes it might be time for the chipmaker to cut its losses and move on. Jon Peddie of Jon Peddie Research laid out the scenario in a recent editorial highlighting...
IBM Research tech makes edge AI applications scalable
In context: One of the more intriguing topics driving evolution in the technology world is edge computing. After all, how can you not get excited about a concept that promises to bring distributed intelligence across a multitude of interconnected computing resources all working together to achieve a singular goal?. Trying...
Elon Musk sells Tesla shares worth $6.9 billion to help fund potential forced Twitter deal
What just happened? Just how sure is Elon Musk that he'll win the legal battle against Twitter? Given that he sold 7.92 million Tesla shares worth $6.9 billion to help fund any forced deal, the world's richest man might not feel as confident as he lets on. Although Musk sits...
Intel Arc 3 A380 vs. AMD Radeon RX 6400
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Today we're taking another look at Intel Arc 3 A380, but this time with a 51 game benchmark head to head against AMD's $150 Radeon RX 6400. This will give us a better idea of how the Arc A380 performs across a wide range of titles and -- spoiler alert -- it wasn't all smooth sailing, but there were some positive signs as well, it's a very mixed bag and we're keen to show you the results.
The internet reacts to cringeworthy Forspoken trailer with parodies and anger
Facepalm: There are several good reasons to be excited about Forspoken, the action-RPG from Square Enix and Luminous Productions. Not only does it look like a potentially excellent game, but it's likely to be the first PC title to use Microsoft's DirectStorage. Sadly, its latest trailer fails to incite any feelings of excitement; instead, viewers have been left cringing so badly that their actual skeletons are curling (possibly).
Disney now has more subscribers than Netflix, reveals price hikes & $7.99 ad-supported tier
In brief: The Walt Disney Company has announced it now boasts more subscribers across its three services than Netflix. The media giant also revealed that Disney+'s new, 'cheaper' ad-supported tier arrives on December 8 for $7.99 a month. That's the same price as the current, ad-free version, which will increase to $10.99 per month in the US.
How to Boot to BIOS in Windows 11
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. The Windows 11 POST (Power On Self-Test) process happens quickly for improved startup times, leaving little room to hit the designated setup key and access the BIOS menu.
