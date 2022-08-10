ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Hands on: The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 makes a few important updates to this popular folding phone, resulting in a better-looking device, and bringing the power up to date. There's novelty in the design and many will love the customisation that it offers, while the upgraded camera will likely appeal too. But the reality is that these phone displays just don't last as long - and that's something you need to consider when buying.
LG DualUp 28MQ780-B 28"

This monitor is 16:18, which gives you 2 x 21.5” 16:9 monitor stacked equivalent space. It took about a week for me to get used to it; frankly, it is not for me. Maybe two side by side would work! But the stacked concept is excellent if you need two screens and have a small workspace. We could not fault the monitor in tests, so it gets our buy recommendation.
Samsung announces Galaxy Z Flip 4 clamshell foldable with larger battery, a better camera, and a refined design

Highly anticipated: Samsung's new Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with a slew of improvements over its predecessor including a larger battery, a better primary camera, a redesigned hinge, and Qualcomm's newest flagship SoC. The company also offers a neat configuration tool on its site where you can mix and match different colors for each half of the Flip's back and the frame, resulting in 75 unique combinations.
Sennheiser's new Momentum 4 wireless headphones have a 60-hour battery life

In brief: Sennheiser is adding a new member to its Momentum line of wireless headphones featuring an all-new design and a long-lasting battery. The Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless headphones feature 42mm drivers with a frequency range of 6Hz to 22kHz. The cans come equipped with a padded headband and cushioned earpads, and can fold flat for easier transportation.
Microsoft fixes Windows 11 encryption bug that can lead to corrupted data

Why it matters: According to Microsoft, an encryption bug in older versions of Windows 11 and Windows Server 2022 could lead to data corruption on systems running Ice Lake, Tiger Lake, or Rocket Lake CPUs. The company fixed the problem a few months ago through a patch that introduced performance penalties, with the newest updates returning encryption speed to normal.
Google could soon let you launch cloud games directly from its search results

What just happened? In what is another sign that Google is absolutely not giving up on Stadia, the company appears to be running tests in which various cloud gaming services are integrated into its search results. And it's not just Stadia games that are involved; other services, including Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia GeForce Now, and Amazon Luna, also appear to be part of the feature.
IBM Research tech makes edge AI applications scalable

In context: One of the more intriguing topics driving evolution in the technology world is edge computing. After all, how can you not get excited about a concept that promises to bring distributed intelligence across a multitude of interconnected computing resources all working together to achieve a singular goal?. Trying...
Intel Arc 3 A380 vs. AMD Radeon RX 6400

TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Today we're taking another look at Intel Arc 3 A380, but this time with a 51 game benchmark head to head against AMD's $150 Radeon RX 6400. This will give us a better idea of how the Arc A380 performs across a wide range of titles and -- spoiler alert -- it wasn't all smooth sailing, but there were some positive signs as well, it's a very mixed bag and we're keen to show you the results.
The internet reacts to cringeworthy Forspoken trailer with parodies and anger

Facepalm: There are several good reasons to be excited about Forspoken, the action-RPG from Square Enix and Luminous Productions. Not only does it look like a potentially excellent game, but it's likely to be the first PC title to use Microsoft's DirectStorage. Sadly, its latest trailer fails to incite any feelings of excitement; instead, viewers have been left cringing so badly that their actual skeletons are curling (possibly).
How to Boot to BIOS in Windows 11

TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. The Windows 11 POST (Power On Self-Test) process happens quickly for improved startup times, leaving little room to hit the designated setup key and access the BIOS menu.
