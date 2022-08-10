ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Joe Bleymaier explains Chiefs WR Skyy Moore's early success in training camp

By Charles Goldman
 4 days ago
Skyy Moore has been one of the Kansas City Chiefs’ rookie standouts through a dozen full training camp practices.

Not only is the rookie making highlight-reel plays on offense, but he’s also earning the trust of his quarterbacks. After winning so many repetitions in practice as a receiver, the coaching staff has been exploring the different things that he can do. They’re getting him involved as a punt and kick returner. They’re even lining him up in the backfield at running back.

Chiefs WR coach Joe Bleymaier isn’t surprised by the success the second-round draft pick has seen so far. He says that the rookie has come into the NFL with the right mentality.

“Skyy (Moore) has come in and he wants to be perfect,” Bleymaier told reporters on Tuesday. “He wants to take every rep, learn from it, see the whole picture. That’s been really great. There is so much on his plate that he could start swimming in it with all the different things that are going on. He’s staying right on top of it and he’s the first one to come over and ask and give hypotheticals about different situations. He’s just seeing the big picture, not just the specific route or the rep that he took, which has been good to see.”

Andy Reid’s system has a reputation of being quite difficult for receivers to pick up in their first year. One thing that has made Moore so successful in picking up the system is that he’s had other new players in the room learning that system at the same time. Bleymaier says that Moore hasn’t made any excuses and has attacked learning the offense as if he were a veteran.

“I think it’s helped having some other new faces in our room whereas some rookies might use it as an excuse, ‘It’s my first year in the NFL; This is a lot of stuff to learn’ and they crutch on that,” Bleymaier said. “He’s seen all the other guys come in, they’re learning the offense for the first time and there’s no excuses for them. We expect the veteran guys we brought in to know everything and they’re learning it as well, so Skyy has taken that approach, ‘Hey if they’re knowing everything and it’s their first time they’re hearing it then I should too.’ So just being in that environment, taking that approach, taking that professional approach, here’s what’s expected and it’s not too much to handle has served him well so far.”

It remains to be seen just how well this training camp’s success will translate to the regular season for the rookie. Fans will get their first taste of what Moore has to offer when the team faces the Chicago Bears in preseason Week 1.

