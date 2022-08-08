Emmy Award-winning TV journalist Leslie Griffith, who most notably anchored the Ten O'clock News on KTVU Channel 2, died at the age of 66 on Aug. 1, KTVU reported. A family member told KTVU that Griffith died "from the effects of Lyme Disease since she was bitten by a tick while living in Oregon in 2015." Read more. • Several new photos in Kiely Rodni disappearance released • 1 dead, 3 injured in San Francisco Bay Area shooting

