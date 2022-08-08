ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
SFGate

The Daily 08-11-22: Longtime KTVU anchor Leslie Griffith dies

Emmy Award-winning TV journalist Leslie Griffith, who most notably anchored the Ten O'clock News on KTVU Channel 2, died at the age of 66 on Aug. 1, KTVU reported. A family member told KTVU that Griffith died "from the effects of Lyme Disease since she was bitten by a tick while living in Oregon in 2015." Read more.   • Several new photos in Kiely Rodni disappearance released • 1 dead, 3 injured in San Francisco Bay Area shooting
SFGate

Art Hotel Is a Colorful Oasis in the Palm Springs Desert

The Art Hotel in Palm Springs, CA, has been looking to book a buyer for a long stay. Owner and designer Tracy Turco reimagined the 1960 lodge as an art-themed, midcentury masterpiece. Featuring eight rooms available for nightly rentals, the hotel was recently available for $2.5 million. Turco and her...
