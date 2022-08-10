ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Salon

The crunchiest fried green tomatoes only take 10 minutes to cook

In the midst of two non-stop years of plowing through graduate school, I recently did something wild. After my latest semester of classes wrapped, I got a book from the library — and I read for pleasure. A fun book. A book I didn't have to cite, study or even really understand. It was amazing.
Today's Transitions

Eat This: Salmon With Mushroom Sauce

Few foods are naturally rich in vitamin D, but fish and mushrooms can be a good source. Below is a recipe to try if you’d like a dinner-time boost of this beneficial vitamin. Salmon with Mushroom Sauce. (modified from thekitchn.com) Ingredients:. • 4 (6 ounce) salmon filets. • 1...
leitesculinaria.com

Easy Grilled Vegetable Salad

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission. This easy grilled vegetable salad recipe adds smoky char to your favorite vegetables, then tosses them in a tangy vinaigrette with plenty of fresh herbs. It’s easy, healthy, vegetarian, dairy-free, and great for sharing, so plan on toting this along to your next picnic or potluck.
12tomatoes.com

Cajun Cabbage and Sausage

Cabbage has long been one of my go-to veggies. When I don’t know what to make there’s usually something delicious to be had from a head of cabbage. This Cajun cabbage and sausage recipe combines the classic flavors of sausage and cabbage with an unexpected secret ingredient that elevates this dish into a meal that is sure to be requested again and again.
People

Preeti Mistry's Charred Corn with Tamarind Butter & Herbs

"This method adds a tangy brightness that makes sweet corn even more exciting," says the chef, who stars on an episode of Waffles & Mochi, Michelle Obama's new Netflix food series for kids. "It's like an explosion of flavors!" Ingredients. Ingredient Checklist. 4 ears fresh corn, shucked. 2 tablespoons peanut...
The Guardian

From pilaf to pudding: six winter-friendly ways with rice

Australians eat about 300,000 tonnes – or 12 kg of rice for each person – each year. Given its long shelf life, low cost (as little as $1.40 for a kg in supermarkets), and the fact that it is flexible enough to use in sweet or savoury dishes from hundreds of cuisines, this is hardly a surprise.
People

Spicy Honey-Garlic BBQ Shrimp Skewers

Serve the shrimp over brown rice or wrapped in crisp lettuce leaves for a fast, crowd-pleasing supper. Chopped chives and toasted sesame seeds, for serving. Preheat grill pan to medium high. Zest and juice one half of the lemon to equal 1 teaspoon zest and 1½ tablespoons juice. Cut the other half into wedges. Whisk together sesame oil, gochujang, honey, garlic, soy sauce, lemon juice and zest; reserve ¼ cup sauce. Toss shrimp in remaining sauce. Let stand 10 minutes. Thread shrimp onto skewers; grill until shrimp turn opaque and curl up, 60 to 90 seconds per side. Baste with reserved sauce; grill 1 minute more, being careful not to overcook. Sprinkle with chives and sesame seeds; serve with lemon wedges.
Mashed

Why You Need To Remove The Seeds Of Dried Chile Peppers

Dried chile peppers are a great way to add some heat and flavor to a dish and can be used to enhance stews, soups, chilis, tomato sauces, and salsas. There are a number of different varieties of dried chiles, but some of the most common ones include ancho, guajillo, mulato, and chipotle peppers (per Delighted Cooking).
