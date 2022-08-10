Serve the shrimp over brown rice or wrapped in crisp lettuce leaves for a fast, crowd-pleasing supper. Chopped chives and toasted sesame seeds, for serving. Preheat grill pan to medium high. Zest and juice one half of the lemon to equal 1 teaspoon zest and 1½ tablespoons juice. Cut the other half into wedges. Whisk together sesame oil, gochujang, honey, garlic, soy sauce, lemon juice and zest; reserve ¼ cup sauce. Toss shrimp in remaining sauce. Let stand 10 minutes. Thread shrimp onto skewers; grill until shrimp turn opaque and curl up, 60 to 90 seconds per side. Baste with reserved sauce; grill 1 minute more, being careful not to overcook. Sprinkle with chives and sesame seeds; serve with lemon wedges.

