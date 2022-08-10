ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deal | Monoprice sale slashes 15 percent off most products site-wide

If you're in the mood to browse adapters, cables, desks, mice, and other random office accessories, now might be the best time to do it. Even some 4K projectors are eligible for the 15 percent coupon. For this weekend only (August 12 to August 14), the majority of items on...
Tronsmart Onyx Ace Pro TWS hands-on: A basic and affordable AirPods alternative

Audio Accessory Smartphone Tablet Deal Chinese Tech. When Tronsmart released the Onyx Ace TWS, some said that they looked like US$10 AirPods clones. With the Pro version, nothing has changed in terms of looks, but those who considered buying the Onyx Ace based on the design alone might have to think again when facing the Onyx Ace Pro. The new earbuds can go up to an impressive 6.5 hours of playtime on a single charge, and the case holds about four full charges, for a total of roughly 27 hours.
ColorOS 13 design and UI updates leak ahead of the Android 13 skin's official global launch

OPPO did not debut ColorOS 13 with the new OnePlus Ace Pro as one just might have expected, but did confirm that the upcoming major Android system upgrade would get its own event instead. In fact, as it turns out, it will get 2: the global live-stream previously set for August 18, 2022; and a separate, Chinese market-specific presentation scheduled for later on August 30.
Honor "Magic V2" tipped to launch as a foldable with a sought-after battery spec

Foldable smartphones might be the future in the minds of many (some of their leading manufacturers included); however, they have been held back by one factor throughout their relatively short history: battery life. It might be the one thing that ends up hamstringing the new and potentially super-fast Moto Razr...
Sony Xperia PRO and PRO-I new software update allow them to support livestreaming while acting as external monitors

5G Accessory Android Camera Smartphone Software Touchscreen. The Xperia PRO and PRO-I launched as alternative variants of the Sony Xperia 1 II and III respectively, and are pitched as Android smartphones for the working (and, most likely, wildly successful) photographer or videographer with the alpha- (or α-) series members that might be necessary to get the most out of both devices.
Anker 737 Power Bank (PowerCore 24K) portable gadget has 140 W output

The Anker 737 Power Bank (PowerCore 24K) is now available in Germany via Amazon, and recently released in other countries. The power bank has a 140 W output and is compatible with over 1,000 gadgets such as the Galaxy S22, MacBook Pro and AirPods. The gadget is powered by Anker’s new GaN technology, with an unusual stacked design. Plus, PowerIQ 4.0 optimizes the 737’s efficiency, and ActiveShield 2.0 can smartly monitor its temperature three million times per day, to prevent overheating.
Market researcher reveals US$3.5 billion losses for Intel's GPU group, selling it off might not be a bad idea

Graphics market researcher Jon Peddie brings up some glaring issues regarding Intel’s GPU group in a recent blog post. Ever since its formal establishment in Q1 2021, Intel’s Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics Group (AXG) has officially been recording losses of US$2.1 billion, but Peddie estimates that the actual losses are close to US$3.5 billion “depending on how Intel chooses to account for those investments, and the setup costs at TSMC.” AXG has not managed to deliver on most of the planned products in due time, so Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger could be looking to dump this group altogether.
Elon Musk sells US$6.9 billion worth of Tesla stock to prepare if "Twitter forces this deal"

The Twitter vs Musk showdown is in full swing. Earlier, we reported that Twitter had slammed Musk’s use of a publicly available bot detection tool to quantify bot accounts on the social media site. The court battle between the two sides will take place starting on October 5. Now, to prepare for a potential loss in court, Musk has sold 7.92 million shares of EV maker Tesla to finance the US$44 billion Twitter deal that he had previously abandoned.
Apple hopes consumers will buy the iPhone 14 in troves as it reportedly orders 90 million units despite a slumping market

Apple is set to follow up the hugely successful iPhone 13 with up to four new models of the iPhone 14 in the coming months. Bloomberg now reports that Cupertino is quite confident in its customer base and expects to sell 90 million iPhone 14 units. The figure lines up with a previous report that mentioned Apple had placed an order for the production of 95 million devices.
