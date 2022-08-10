Read full article on original website
Deal | Monoprice sale slashes 15 percent off most products site-wide
If you're in the mood to browse adapters, cables, desks, mice, and other random office accessories, now might be the best time to do it. Even some 4K projectors are eligible for the 15 percent coupon. For this weekend only (August 12 to August 14), the majority of items on...
Tronsmart Onyx Ace Pro TWS hands-on: A basic and affordable AirPods alternative
Audio Accessory Smartphone Tablet Deal Chinese Tech. When Tronsmart released the Onyx Ace TWS, some said that they looked like US$10 AirPods clones. With the Pro version, nothing has changed in terms of looks, but those who considered buying the Onyx Ace based on the design alone might have to think again when facing the Onyx Ace Pro. The new earbuds can go up to an impressive 6.5 hours of playtime on a single charge, and the case holds about four full charges, for a total of roughly 27 hours.
ColorOS 13 design and UI updates leak ahead of the Android 13 skin's official global launch
OPPO did not debut ColorOS 13 with the new OnePlus Ace Pro as one just might have expected, but did confirm that the upcoming major Android system upgrade would get its own event instead. In fact, as it turns out, it will get 2: the global live-stream previously set for August 18, 2022; and a separate, Chinese market-specific presentation scheduled for later on August 30.
Moto X30 Pro officially debuts as the world's first 200 MP camera smartphone
A few hours ago, Motorola unveiled its most premium smartphone for the year in China. The Moto X30 Pro makes its debut today after a postponed launch event last week, and does so with aplomb thanks to a handful of ultra-level hardware. The new flagship phone sports a 6.67-inch FHD+...
Honor "Magic V2" tipped to launch as a foldable with a sought-after battery spec
Foldable smartphones might be the future in the minds of many (some of their leading manufacturers included); however, they have been held back by one factor throughout their relatively short history: battery life. It might be the one thing that ends up hamstringing the new and potentially super-fast Moto Razr...
Risk of leaving electric fan on overnight revealed – it’s potentially fatal
LEAVING your fan on overnight may not be the wisest idea according to safety experts. While it's a good last resort instead of suffering through the heat, leaving it going for hours on end as you sleep carries its own risks. There's no hard data for fires linked to fans...
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 debuts with an improved design, high-end display tech and Leica-tuned cameras
Samsung might believe that its Galaxy Z Fold4 is off to a flying start in the race for 2022 foldable glory. However, the Mix Fold 2 is now in close pursuit with its competing specs and form-factor. Xiaomi has touted its second-gen phablet in terms of a new minimum thickness...
Sony Xperia PRO and PRO-I new software update allow them to support livestreaming while acting as external monitors
5G Accessory Android Camera Smartphone Software Touchscreen. The Xperia PRO and PRO-I launched as alternative variants of the Sony Xperia 1 II and III respectively, and are pitched as Android smartphones for the working (and, most likely, wildly successful) photographer or videographer with the alpha- (or α-) series members that might be necessary to get the most out of both devices.
The Dell XPS 13 (9315) launches with a very lightweight chassis and 4K 16:10 touchscreen
Today, Dell has launched the next-generation XPS 13 with an updated design, Intel Alder Lake-U, and a 13.4-inch display with an aspect ratio of 16:10 and an optional 4K resolution. Laptop Launch Alder Lake Review Snippet. After releasing the XPS 13 Plus in January with a somewhat contentious design that...
Anker 737 Power Bank (PowerCore 24K) portable gadget has 140 W output
The Anker 737 Power Bank (PowerCore 24K) is now available in Germany via Amazon, and recently released in other countries. The power bank has a 140 W output and is compatible with over 1,000 gadgets such as the Galaxy S22, MacBook Pro and AirPods. The gadget is powered by Anker’s new GaN technology, with an unusual stacked design. Plus, PowerIQ 4.0 optimizes the 737’s efficiency, and ActiveShield 2.0 can smartly monitor its temperature three million times per day, to prevent overheating.
Market researcher reveals US$3.5 billion losses for Intel's GPU group, selling it off might not be a bad idea
Graphics market researcher Jon Peddie brings up some glaring issues regarding Intel’s GPU group in a recent blog post. Ever since its formal establishment in Q1 2021, Intel’s Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics Group (AXG) has officially been recording losses of US$2.1 billion, but Peddie estimates that the actual losses are close to US$3.5 billion “depending on how Intel chooses to account for those investments, and the setup costs at TSMC.” AXG has not managed to deliver on most of the planned products in due time, so Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger could be looking to dump this group altogether.
Moto Razr 2022: Motorola reveals first sales milestone of its Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 rival
Motorola debuted the Moto Razr 2022 alongside the Moto X30 Pro and Moto S30 Pro. The foldable went on sale for the first time yesterday in China and appears to have earned quite the interest—if Motorola's shared numbers are anything to go by, at least. On its Weibo page,...
Elon Musk sells US$6.9 billion worth of Tesla stock to prepare if "Twitter forces this deal"
The Twitter vs Musk showdown is in full swing. Earlier, we reported that Twitter had slammed Musk’s use of a publicly available bot detection tool to quantify bot accounts on the social media site. The court battle between the two sides will take place starting on October 5. Now, to prepare for a potential loss in court, Musk has sold 7.92 million shares of EV maker Tesla to finance the US$44 billion Twitter deal that he had previously abandoned.
Apple hopes consumers will buy the iPhone 14 in troves as it reportedly orders 90 million units despite a slumping market
Apple is set to follow up the hugely successful iPhone 13 with up to four new models of the iPhone 14 in the coming months. Bloomberg now reports that Cupertino is quite confident in its customer base and expects to sell 90 million iPhone 14 units. The figure lines up with a previous report that mentioned Apple had placed an order for the production of 95 million devices.
