Heartwarming Video Shows Little League Hitter Displaying True Sportsmanship

A heartwarming moment took place during the first inning of the Little League World Series Southwest Region championship game on Tuesday. Oklahoma's Isaiah 'Zay' Jarvis consoled Kaiden Shelton, the opposing pitcher for Texas East after Shelton's pitch accidentally hit him in the side of the head. Jarvis initially fell to...
