New York Giants at New England Patriots odds, picks and prediction

By Kevin Erickson
 3 days ago
The New York Giants and New England Patriots meet in their preseason opener Thursday. Kickoff from Gillette Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET (NFL Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Giants vs. Patriots odds, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.

The Giants aren’t likely to play QB Daniel Jones and the starting offense much in this one. He and RB Saquon Barkley have been injury prone, and the weather forecast calls for potential showers and storms with breezy conditions.

The Patriots won all 3 of their preseason games last season, including a visit to the Meadowlands against the Giants. New England should be able to spoil head coach Brian Daboll’s preseason debut.

Giants at Patriots odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Wednesday at noon ET.

  • Money line (ML): Giants -130 (bet $130 to win $100) | Patriots +105 (bet $100 to win $105)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Giants -2.5 (-108) | Patriots +2.5 (-112)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 33.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

Giants at Patriots picks and predictions

Prediction

Patriots 16, Giants 13

The PATRIOTS (+105) aren’t likely to run their 1st-team players out there much in this preseason opener. However, head coach Bill Belichick has plenty of depth to work with and New England has taken the preseason games very serious in recent seasons. Look for New England to get it done on its home turf.

The PATRIOTS +2.5 (-112) will likely have plenty of success confusing backup QBs Tyrod Taylor and Davis Webb for the Giants. Not sure what Vegas was thinking here, favoring the G-Men on the road. Take advantage.

The UNDER 33.5 (-105) is a strong play. Traditionally we see lower-scoring affairs in the preseason, especially in the early-week games. The starters will play minimally, if at all, and the defensive units are usually well ahead of the reserves on offense. Toss in the fact we could see some slippery conditions due to showers, and the Under looks really good.

