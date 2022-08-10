b.l.m. The organization is a farce. The people in charge take donations and spend it on themselves. Aside from a few protests,or riots here, and there, they accomplish nothing.
I agree 100 percent...I grew up in an irish catholic neighborhood in the 70s 80s where people were extremely angry regarding Englands control of northern Ireland and the brutal treatment of irish people over centuries...my neighborhood supported the IRA at that time and I was NOT.. because though I agreed with their reasons for anger...I DISAGREED COMPLETELY with the violent verbage and tactics they used...
As a black woman I've been saying this from jump... what BLM started as is no longer what it reflects
Comments / 49