USD/JPY Bounces Off 100-Hour MA to Reach New Monthly Highs
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday bounced off the 100-hour moving average line to trade at a new monthly high of about 135.577. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. Friday’s rebound pushed the currency pair several levels above the 100-hour MA....
USD/CAD Falls on Cool Breeze In Sizzling Inflationary Environment
The US dollar is weakening toward the end of the trading week, as sizzling inflation shows signs of cooling off and expectations that the Federal Reserve will pivot on its tightening efforts. The greenback plummeted following the July consumer price index (CPI) report. But will it maintain its downward descent?
EUR/CHF Bounces Off Trendline Support to Recapture Weekly Highs
The EUR/CHF currency pair on Friday bounced off the trendline support at 0.9760 to trade at about 0.9790. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The currency pair seems to have found support off the 100-hour moving average line, which triggered the...
Gold Finds Support at the 100-Hour MA After Pullback
The gold price on Friday pulled back off the current 4-week highs of about $1,795 to trade at about $1,766. The price of the yellow metal now appears to have found a strong support zone around $1,770, which sparked a later rebound on Friday. The gold price also seems to...
Loonie Weakens As Canadian Economy Loses Jobs Again in July
The Canadian dollar weakened to close out the trading week, driven by a significant rally for the greenback. The loonie took a hit on a stronger-than-expected US jobs a report and worse-than-expected Canadian jobs numbers. What is happening up north and for the loonie?. According to Statistics Canada, the Canadian...
TODAY.com
Social Security recipients are set to receive a major increase in monthly benefits
Social Security recipients struggling with higher inflation are likely to get a major boost in their monthly benefits starting next year. Thanks to the high inflation reading for July, beneficiaries could receive as much as $159 extra per month in 2023, according to a new estimate from the Senior Citizens League, a nonprofit advocacy group.
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
US Dollar Index Bounces Off the 100-Hour MA to Trade Above 106.570
The US dollar index bounced off the 100-hour moving average line to trade at about 106.578 after finding the trendline support. The USDX continues to trade within a gently ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. However, the dollar currency index edged slightly lower late on to recover from the...
Gold Slides Below $1,800 on Monster July Jobs Report
Gold futures tumbled to finish the trading week, although the yellow metal is still on track for a weekly gain. Gold prices slumped on a monster jobs report that doubled most market estimates, leading expectation of an ultra-hawkish tightening campaign by the Federal Reserve. Will gold touch $1,800 again next week?
USD/CAD Pulls Back Off Trendline Resistance to Trade at 1.2772
The USD/CAD currency pair on Friday pulled back from the trendline resistance to trade at about 1.2772 following the latest round of US data. The currency pair appears to be trading within a gently ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. Friday’s pullback prevented the currency pair from advancing towards...
GBP/USD Drops Below 162.00 as Mood Worsens
The negative shift in risk sentiment, which caused the GBP/JPY currency pair to lose all of its daily gains and fall into negative territory near 161.51, kept the pair from building bullish momentum. Several news sources say that UK government ministers will meet with energy companies on Thursday to talk...
EUR/USD Finds Trendline Resistance at the 100-Hour MA
The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday bounced off the trendline support at 1.0240, before finding resistance at the 100-hour MA. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. Friday’s rebound helped the currency pair to recover from the oversold conditions of the 14-hour...
Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | August 08, 2022
USDX (USD Index) Last week, the U.S dollar index stage a bullish rally and close the week on the bullish side. The market seems weighing on higher interest rates after the release of U.S job data. This week, the market will focus on inflation data once again. If the inflation numbers continue to increase then we might see the U.S dollar index continue the upward climb.
GBP/USD Rises Beyond 1.2100 Amid a Weaker USD
GBP/USD gets more buying on Tuesday and goes above 1.2100 during the European session. The US dollar goes down for a second day, which helps the GBP/USD pair. The market’s initial reaction to Friday’s great US jobs reports for the month quickly fades, which hurts the safe-haven greenback.
AUD/USD Bounces Off Trendline Support to Trade Above 0.7100
The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday bounced off the trendline support at 0.7090 to trade above 0.7100 after the latest US data. The currency pair appears to be trading within a gently ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now rallied to trade several levels above the...
EURJPY Bearish Trend Correction Levels
EURJPY has formed lower highs connected by a descending trend line since late July. Price looks ready for another test of the falling resistance area soon. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows additional levels where sellers might be waiting to join in. Price is currently testing the 50% level near the 138.00 major psychological mark but could still pull up to the 61.8% Fib closer to the trend line and 139.00 mark.
Americans are in a 'vibecession' despite booming spending and jobs, and their gloomy outlook could drag the economy into a real downturn
Dwindling real income, fading worker power, and still-elevated inflation have Americans feeling glum. That could pull the economy into a downturn.
Bitcoin Pulls Back Off Weekly Highs to Trade Below $23k
The bitcoin price on Friday pulled back off the current weekly highs of about $23,470 to trade at about $22,927. The price of the pioneer cryptocurrency continues to oscillate within a gently descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The bitcoin price has now fallen to trade below the 10-hour...
US Dollar Index Finds Strong Resistance at the 100-Hour MA
The US dollar index on Friday bounced off the trendline support at 104.698 to rally towards 105.68 before finding resistance at the 100-hour moving average line. The dollar currency index continues to trade within a gently descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The USDX also appears to be dancing...
NZD/USD Climbs Near Daily High, Reaching Mid-0.6200s Amid Weak USD
On Monday, the 0.6215-0.6210 support zone helps the NZD/USD currency pair make up most of the ground it lost on Friday. The NZD/USD pair gets a boost from the fact that the US dollar has trouble building on its post-NFP rally and will get more supply on Monday. The yields on US Treasury bonds are going down, which is bad news for the dollar bulls.
