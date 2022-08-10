Read full article on original website
Mom of 3 Is Allegedly Shot Dead by Woman in Backseat of Uber After the Two Got into an Argument
A Florida mom was allegedly shot to death in the backseat of an Uber by another passenger following a heated argument, authorities say. According to an arrest warrant obtained by WPLG-TV, 28-year-old Gladys Yvette Borcela was allegedly fatally shot by 24-year-old Natalia Harrell in Miami on Saturday. Harrell and Borcela...
Marine allegedly stabs and kills pregnant ex-wife in Hawaii
A pregnant woman was fatally stabbed by her ex-husband, who is a Marine, during an argument on a highway in Hawaii, according to police. Honolulu Police said drivers witnessed Dana Alotaibi, 27, being stabbed multiple times on Wednesday by her ex-husband on the H-3 highway. The witnesses "observed a male...
Father accused of killing his two daughters before going on the run for 12 years finally faces trial
Jury selection for the trial of a father accused of “honour killing” his two daughters is set to begin Monday. Prosecutors said that nearly fifteen years after the gruesome killings of Amina Said, 18, and Sarah Said, 17, their father, 65-year-old Yaser Said, will face justice for their killings, as per Fort Worth Star-Telegram.On New Year’s Eve 2008, Mr Said drove the girls to a hotel parking lot in Irving, Texas, and allegedly shot them multiple times inside his taxicab, court documents show. One of the girls, later determined by the FBI to be Sarah, called 911 and...
EXCLUSIVE: 'I sobbed for ten hours': Mom of woman, 29, 'murdered by NFL star ex' speaks of her relief after he was charged- and now wants him to be jailed for life
The parents of a murdered woman told of their relief at news her ex-NFL star former boyfriend has been charged over the crime - and say they want him jailed for life. Leslie Mandeville and Stephen Pomaski spoke exclusively to DailyMail.com on Friday, a day after former Washington Redskins and San Francisco 49ers player Kevin Ware Jr, 41, was charged with the murder of their daughter Taylor Pomaski, 29, in April 2021.
JonBenét Ramsey’s brother tells cops ‘it’s time to talk’ after new cold case law spurs hope murder will be cracked
A NEW federal law that can force police to reinvestigate a cold case is a "promising step" towards finding JonBenét Ramsey's killer. John Andrew Ramsey - JonBenét's half-brother - told The U.S. Sun in an exclusive interview that the Homicide Victims' Families Rights Act provides "accountability and transparency."
Anne Heche: The Latest on Her Blood Test Results and Condition (Report)
New details have come to light following Anne Heche’s fiery crash on Friday. Earlier this week, TMZ reported the LAPD had obtained a warrant for a sample of Heche’s blood. Now, LAPD sources tell the site that the blood has been tested and that alcohol was not found, but cocaine and fentanyl were. The sources emphasized that Anne’s blood was drawn after she was admitted to the hospital and that fentanyl can sometimes be used as a pain medication for hospital patients. The insiders say more testing and investigating is required to determine when the fentanyl entered her system.
Son Knocks Over Mom's Casket at Funeral After 'Chaotic' Family Brawl
The casket was knocked down after the man reportedly got in his car and drove it toward his sister but ended up hitting another woman and the casket.
Florida man sentenced to life for raping and killing girlfriend’s 16-year-old daughter
DELAND, Fla. (TCD) -- A 40-year-old man was recently convicted and sentenced to life in prison for raping and killing his girlfriend’s 16-year-old daughter and leaving her body in a wooded area in 2018. According to a news release from the Florida State Attorney’s Office, on April 13, 2018,...
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in Oklahoma
Her parents, Tina and Dean Clouse, were murdered in 1980 in Texas. The investigation into their murders is still ongoing. Tina, Dean, and Holly (image courtesy of Identifinders International)
Kindergartner in Louisiana allegedly forced out of school because her parents are a same-sex couple
A married same-sex couple in Louisiana was allegedly told their newly adopted daughter could not attend kindergarten at a religious school because of their “lifestyle choices.”. Emily and Jennie Parker said they learned on Saturday they needed to find a new school for their 5-year-old daughter, Zoey, because their...
Oklahoma woman gets life in prison after admitting she asked her lover to kill her allegedly abusive pastor husband
An Oklahoma woman was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole Wednesday after admitting that she asked her lover to kill her allegedly abusive husband, a pastor, her lawyer said. The sentence for Kristie Evans, 49, was significantly more than the "split sentence" punishment of four years in prison...
Hipster Pastor Accused of Cheating Might Lose His Megachurch
The hipster pastor who admitted to having an “inappropriate relationship” with a church employee earlier this year has hit a roadblock on his journey to redemption: the foreclosure of his Tennessee megachurch, which has been shedding members and staff ever since news of his infidelity broke.The building housing Venue Church in Chattanooga—once one of the fastest-growing churches in the nation—is now set to be auctioned off outside the county courthouse after defaulting on its nearly $2.8 million mortgage.The news has left some former congregants wondering where all of their donations went.“Now with everything that’s come to light, you do wonder...
Florida mother who forced 3-year-old son to overdose on sedatives sentenced to 40 years in prison
The Florida mother who forced her 3-year-old child to overdose on prescription sedatives has been sentenced to four decades in prison. Amy Oliver, 48, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the 2020 murder of her son, Henry Prisby. Duval County Circuit Judge Mark Borello handed down the sentence...
Dermatologist arrested after her husband secretly recorded her allegedly poisoning him with Drano, documents show
A California dermatologist has been arrested after her husband secretly recorded her allegedly poisoning him by pouring Drano into his drinks, according to officials and a filing for a restraining order. Dr. Yue Yu, 45, was arrested Thursday and booked into the Orange County Jail, the Irvine Police Department said...
12-Year-Old Kidnapped Girl Escapes, Leads Alabama Police to Decomposing Bodies
A 12-year-old kidnapped girl was able to chew through her restraints and eventually lead Alabama authorities to the mobile home of her abductor, where investigators found two decomposing bodies, police said. José Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, was arrested in Auburn, about 25 miles from where the child was found wandering down...
West Virginia man, charged with beating sister who woke up from 2-year coma, dies
A West Virginia man charged last week with brutally beating his sister, who awoke from a two-year coma and named him as her assailant, has died, according to officials. Daniel Palmer, 55, was booked into South Central Regional Jail in Charleston on July 15, charged with attempted murder and malicious wounding for the June 2020 attack on his sister Wanda Palmer.
School bus driver stalked 8-year-old boy, put GPS trackers on parents’ cars, feds say
The bus driver admitted to threatening the New Hampshire boy and visiting his home several times at night, prosecutors say.
Florida parents charged with killing son for drinking out of the toilet
ORLANDO - A Florida couple has been charged with murder in connection with the death of their 6-year-old son. They've also been charged with severely abusing their five other children. On Wednesday, Osceola Sheriff Marcos Lopez detailed the events that led to the death of that child and the arrests of his parents, Jonathan Rhodes and Bianca Blaise. "Through our investigation, it was learned the child was drinking from the toilet, but that had nothing to do with why he wasn't breathing," said Lopez. The sheriff's office said on July 5th, deputies were sent to the Knights Inn Hotel in...
Texans Running Back Arrested on Rape Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was charged with burglary and intent to rape, according to records filed with the Harris County District Clerk’s office. The complaint, filed Friday, involves a woman identified by the Houston Chronicle as Anderson’s “on-again-off-again girlfriend.”. Anderson, 24, was arrested, according to...
Philly Man Arrested For Stabbing Death Of ‘Amazing’ Mother Of Six Who'd Previously Gotten Protection Order
A Philadelphia man is accused of stabbing a mother of six who'd previously obtained an order of protection against him, according to authorities. Raymond Thompson, 34, was taken into custody Saturday morning, less than an hour after the body of Ashley Lockhart, 34, was found stabbed to death inside a minivan, according to a statement from the Philadelphia Police Department e-mailed to Oxygen.com.
